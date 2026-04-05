One of Indian cinema’s most credible nights is finally going fully live. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is set to bring the culture of live awards back to screen as the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 airs live across Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Sony LIV on April 5, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST.

Presented by the Indian Express Group and backed by the rigorous process of the not-for-profit SCREEN Academy, the awards honour excellence in Indian filmmaking and storytelling.

This year’s ceremony marks a major milestone: for the first time, the awards will be broadcast live on both television and streaming platforms. This shift shows a clearn commitment on SPNI’s behalf to making content available wherever the audience chooses to watch. Since previous editions were not aired live, the 2026 event represents a significant step forward for the property.

Who is hosting and what to expect

This year’s edition will feature a star-studded lineup of hosts including Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan, bringing together the worlds of cinema, music, comedy and pop culture all on one stage.

Nachiket Pantvaidya, Chief Content Officer at Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “At Sony Pictures Networks India, we are delighted to reintroduce the strong culture of live awards back to our screens. By bringing SCREEN Awards live across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, we aim to deliver a real-time celebration to our viewers so they can experience the biggest moments in cinema at the comfort of their homes.”

Adani Airports has partnered as the OOH partner, while The Award Gallery joins as the Trophy Partner, further amplifying the awards’ reach and visibility across multiple touchpoints.

How and where to watch the Chetak Screen Awards 2026

The ceremony will air on SET and stream on Sony LIV, alongside a live broadcast on the SCREEN Awards’ YouTube channel. A repeat telecast will be available on SET’s YouTube channel on April 7.

Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group, said: “Audiences expect to experience moments like these real-time, across screens and on their own terms. With a strong multi-platform distribution strategy and trusted partners like Sony Pictures Networks India, we are ensuring that this celebration of cinema reaches millions in a meaningful way.”