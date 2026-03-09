The conversation around working conditions in the Indian film industry has taken a turn once more as more veterans and current stars weigh in on the culture of long hours. What began as a personal choice for one of Bollywood’s biggest names has quickly transformed into a broader debate about health, family, and professional boundaries.

The discussion really picked up speed after news broke that Deepika Padukone had been dropped from big-budget films like Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel because she wanted a set eight-hour workday. These high-profile exits have caused many people to wonder if the old way of filming – which usually involves long and unpredictable hours – still makes sense for actors trying to balance their careers with their personal lives.

Supriya Pathak on the need for preparation

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble on March 9, veteran actress Supriya Pathak expressed her clear support for more structured workdays. She explained that the quality of a performance is directly linked to the time an actor has to focus and get ready.

She stated, “As an actor, I am the one facing the audience. And when you face an audience, you need to be prepared. If you don’t give me the time to prepare myself, how will I face them? So I think it’s very important that actors, whether male or female, are given the time to prepare.”

Pathak also touched upon the specific challenges women face when trying to balance their careers with personal lives. She shared her view on how different perspectives play a role in the workplace, saying, “I feel our brains are thinking about twenty things at the same time, while a man’s brain often focuses on one thing. Their challenges are different, ours are different, which is why we need balance.”

She believes that while women are naturally strong, they thrive when they have the right support, adding, “I believe women are empowered within themselves. Sometimes we just don’t ignite that power. But if we get even a small spark, we can become a very powerful firecracker.”

Support pours in for Deepika from the rest of the industry

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also recently voiced her agreement with the need for flexibility, especially for parents. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, she noted that mothers should feel comfortable discussing their schedules with producers from the start.

She said, “As a woman, if you want to give time to your children, you should have the freedom to say ‘This is what I want. I can only work this number of hours’.” Kareena emphasized that while honesty about boundaries is necessary, it must be settled before a project begins.

Other actors and filmmakers have joined this shift in perspective. Ananya Panday defended the stance by pointing out that needs naturally change after major life events like motherhood.

According to reports in The Times of India, figures like Mani Ratnam and Ashutosh Rana have also supported the idea, suggesting that better planning can lead to more efficient sets. Even filmmaker Anubhav Sinha mentioned that if an actor’s preferred hours don’t align with a director’s vision, it should be treated as a simple professional mismatch rather than a controversy.