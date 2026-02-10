Catherine O’Hara cause of death: Days after Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara‘s demise at the age of 77 on January 30, her cause of death has been revealed. Earlier her agency had told Page Six that the actress had died after a ‘brief illness’. TMZ, which accessed her death certificate, has now reported that O’Hara was battling an underlying condition.

Known for hits like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and cult-classic holiday movie, ‘Home Alone’, Catherine O’Hara’s passing was a major loss to the industry. Having worked with stars like Stranger Things’ Winona Ryder and featured in Tim Burton’s iconic films, O’Hara won several recognitions at the Emmys and, more recently, the Golden Globes.

Catherine O’Hara cause of death

Catherine O’Hara, who did not attend the Golden Globes days ahead of her passing, cited health reasons for her absence. Days later, the TMZ report revealed that Catherine O’Hara had a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as an underlying condition.

In an emotional note penned by co-star and former child actor Macaulay Culkin, he wrote on social media, “Mama, I thought we had time. I wante more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” Culkin played Kevin, O’Hara’s on-screen son in the Home Alone movies.

What is pulmonary embolism?

According to the National Institute of Health, pulmonary embolism (PE) is a life-threatening condition where a blood clot blocks one or more of the arteries in the lungs, originating from the deep vein in the legs. It is caused by a clot, which suddenly breaks and lodges in the pulmonary arteries, impairing the flow of oxygen and even prolonged immobility, cancer, obesity, and other disorders.

Catherine O’Hara’s iconic roles

Catherine O’Hara began her career in the mid-1970s on the Canadian sketch comedy show Second City Television, where she quickly became known for her sharp comic timing. Over the years, she built a long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Tim Burton, appearing in projects such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and lending her voice to The Nightmare Before Christmas. She also became a regular in Christopher Guest’s acclaimed mockumentaries, including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration. More recently, O’Hara introduced herself to a new generation of viewers with her role in HBO’s hit zombie-apocalypse drama The Last of Us.