Cannes 2026 is much more than just red carpet glamour and celebrity photos. While the world watches the fashion and flashes, the real high-stakes action is happening behind the scenes in the deal rooms of the Marché du Film, the world’s biggest and most influential film market.

This year, the Festival de Cannes received a record 16,000 film entries, with only 22 films making it to the main competition for the Palme d’Or. But for producers, studios, and investors, the real prize isn’t just the trophy – it’s the money.

At the Marché du Film, over 40,000 industry professionals from 140 countries are aggressively bidding on more than 4,000 films and projects. A single powerful screening or a prolonged standing ovation can dramatically multiply a film’s valuation, often turning modest projects into multi-million dollar deals spanning theatrical releases, streaming rights, and international territories.

From minimum guarantees and territory sales to streaming rights and co-production funding, the Marché du Film serves as the global cinema’s biggest marketplace, where careers are made, and budgets are recovered or multiplied in a matter of days.

For Indian studios and producers in particular, a strong showing here can secure crucial international revenue, offset rising production costs, and open doors to lucrative markets in Europe, North America, Latin America, and beyond.

Marche du Film: The Money Engine Behind Cannes

The Marche du Film is the world’s first film market with 40,000 professionals bidding on 4000 films and projects. With participants across 140 countries this year, Japan saw a jump of 50%, making it the Country of Honour.

This year, the Cannes 2026 film market also invited 1700 buyers with 600 exhibiting companies and 1500 film and market screenings. In fact, a film which receives a lasting standing ovation at its screening is set to have an opening bid much higher than a film which didn’t.

For Indian studios and producers, this is where real business happens. A good deal here can recover budgets, secure minimum guarantees, and open doors to lucrative markets in Europe, Latin America, North America, and beyond — especially critical as Indian content rides high on global OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and others.

Mubi as a Blueprint for India

A major player in the field, Mubi, an arthouse distributor and production company, has swooped up many Palme d’Or films this season.

A recent report from Variety revealed that Mubi acquired all rights to Lukas Dhont‘s ‘Coward’ for the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. This comes a day after the production company announced that it had acquired rights to Na Hong-Jin’s Korean thriller ‘Hope’. In fact, in 2025, six Mubi titles received an award at the festival, dubbing it the ‘takeover’ of the film festival and the market.

The production house behind Zendaya’s hit ‘The Drama’ and Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme‘ also secured some big bets at the Marche du Film in 2025.

The 2025 controversy around Indian influencers and high-cost red carpet access (reports of Rs 25–40 lakh spends) highlighted a key debate: Is it just glamour, or strategic brand-building? Many saw it as expensive visibility, but others viewed media partnerships as a calculated entry point for broader business networking. For serious players, the real ROI lies in the market halls, not just the photos.

Who funds the Cannes – Why it matters

Cannes is a non-profit association which receives several grants and funding through a mix of public subsidies. From the French Government to the Cannes Investors Circle, the festival receives its budget from the National Cinema Centre under the Ministry of Culture of France.

The state-funded event also invites an array of corporate sponsorships, which generate a large share of the event’s cost. In 2014, a revenue of nearly $7 million came from these partnerships, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

At the same time, accreditation revenue runs for a high fee, and with over 15000 participants this year, it will amount to a collection of well over $5 million, just from the entrance fee alone. While the Cannes Red Carpet remains uber exclusive, the winning films do not get prize money. In fact, it is a purely prestige-based award and values the creation in recognition, just like the Oscars or Golden Globes.

In 2025, several Indian influencers made their way to the Cannes Red Carpet, sparking huge backlash online. As per several reports, they paid over Rs 30 lakh (over $30,000) to attend the event. While this claim was quashed by many, others revealed it was a media partnership that brought them a seat at the table.

Overall, the festival brought in over $33 million in 12 days in 2014, all combined with TV rights and brand sponsorships. This year, some of the patrons include Air France, BMW, Chopard, Kering, JP Morgan, L’Oréal Paris, and Meta, among others.

While Chopard makes the gold trophies for the Cannes Film Festival winners, Kering launched a ‘Women In Motion’ award for female filmmakers a decade ago. Empowering women in cinema, the award highlights the inspirational figures in the world of film. Apart from being a makeup sponsor for nearly 30 years, L’Oréal Paris also headlines a Lights on Women’s Worth Award, launched in 2022.