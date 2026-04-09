It’s a big moment for the BTS ARMY, and honestly, it’s hard to keep calm as today, April 9, 2026, the group officially starts their massive ARIRANG World Tour. But even with the concert chaos, member V (Kim Taehyung) is pulling focus for a totally different reason. Compose Coffee just dropped the first posters and teasers for their new short film, ‘That Night, Our Decaf,’ and it’s already everywhere.

The film officially lands tomorrow, April 10, but the hype is already real. Actor Taehyung started trending globally the second the teaser went live, gaining tens of thousands of views in just a few hours.

Fans just can’t keep calm

Soon after the teaser dropped, netizens filled the comments section with excitement. “OMG Can’t wait for ACTOR Taehyung,” read one comment “This is so cool OMG, can’t wait. We need actor Taehyung,” read another comment. A third Instagram user commented, “DAMN, I am so excited for this.” Actress Kevin Ninh also took to the comments section saying, ‘Cast me next.’

A late-night meet-cute

The story is simple, sweet, and very cinematic. It takes place in a quiet, moody café late at night. Taehyung’s character walks in and orders a decaf coffee, and right at that moment, a girl appears and asks for the exact same thing. It’s a classic “meet-cute” moment. Even though it’s technically a commercial, the romantic lighting and artistic vibe make it feel like a high-end mini-drama.

The ‘V-Effect’ in action

Taehyung has been the face of Compose Coffee since late 2023, and since then, the brand (which has over 2,400 stores!) has reached a whole new level of fame. This isn’t his first time going viral for an ad, either. Last summer, the director of their ‘V COMPOSED’ campaign revealed that Taehyung actually improvised his entire performance on the spot. He’s got those natural acting instincts that you just can’t teach.

Taehyung doesn’t just act in these ads; he puts his own heart into them. He loves hiding ‘Easter eggs’ for his fans to find, like subtle references to Vante, his photography nickname. Because he adds these personal touches, his commercials feel more like real art than just a typical celebrity ad.

Two sides of Kim Taehyung

BTS just released their new album, ARIRANG, and they are back on a stadium stage today for the tour kickoff. Then, tomorrow, we get to see the quiet, softer side of Taehyung in this café film. It’s a rare chance to see both sides of his talent, the global pop star and the thoughtful actor, all in the same week.