Just 24 hours before one of the most anticipated K-pop events in recent memory, BIGHIT MUSIC issued an urgent update confirming that BTS leader RM had suffered a significant ankle injury during rehearsals on March 19.

According to the official statement from BIGHIT MUSIC, a detailed medical examination confirmed a diagnosis of a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion – with doctors advising RM to wear a cast and strictly limit movement for a minimum of two weeks.

The news sent shockwaves through the ARMY fandom, coming just hours after the group released their long-awaited fifth studio album Arirang – their first full-group record in nearly four years.

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RM to still take the stage despite injury

Despite the severity of the diagnosis, RM has personally confirmed the injury is not career-threatening and remains determined to perform. As confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC, the label decided in close consultation with the artist to prioritise medical advice over a full performance – meaning his on-stage choreography will be partially limited at the March 21 concert.

In a statement, the label apologised for causing disappointment to fans who were eagerly waiting to experience the BTS’s group leader’s first performance post-military.

“We ask for your kind understanding regarding this matter. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause, given the high anticipation surrounding this performance.

“Although RM’s on-stage performance will inevitably be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience. We know you have waited a long time for this performance, and we will put our utmost effort into delivering a heartfelt show”, they said in a statement.

“We prioritize our artists’ health and safety above all else, and are committed to providing RM with all the necessary support for his complete recovery and return to full health. The BTS members are preparing diligently for this performance. We ask for your continued encouragement and support,” they added

The decision was described as a difficult but necessary one, with the label emphasising that RM’s long-term health takes priority over everything else.

A historic concert on the line

The stakes could not be higher for the March 21 Gwanghwamun Square concert. As per Seoul police estimates reported by The Star, BTS will become the first K-pop act ever to perform at this historic Seoul landmark, with an expected crowd of 260,000 people on the ground – a gathering that The Korean Herald has compared to the scale of South Korea’s 2002 World Cup street celebrations.

As reported by Soompi, the concert will be livestreamed on Netflix across more than 190 countries, ensuring that millions of fans worldwide can witness the group’s landmark comeback regardless of RM’s physical limitations. For a group that has spent the better part of three years apart due to mandatory military service, the show – injury or not – will go on.