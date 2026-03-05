BTS Comeback Arirang on Netflix: K-pop boyband BTS is finally making a historic comeback after ending their nearly four-year-long hiatus. Taking the Internet by storm, the fans, affectionately known as the BTS Army, cannot wait any longer. After announcing the 14-song track list for their new album, ahead of the Arirang World Tour, Netflix released a 1-minute trailer of their comeback, set to stream live on the OTT platform.

Presenting the seven-member band in an all-new avatar, the BTS Comeback left several fans teary-eyed. BTS members RM, Jimin, V, j-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, and Jin dropped several references to their new album, Arirang, such as ‘Keep Swimming’, a subtle nod to one of their most popular tracks, ‘Swim’. In another instance, they also refer to the merry-go-round ride – the title of another BTS Arirang song.

BTS Comeback Arirang Trailer OUT: Army reacts

“The kings are coming! We are so excited,” wrote a fan under the official Netflix trailer for the BTS Comeback. While another echoed, “I’m not crying, you are,” reacting to their homecoming moment.

This comes a month ahead of the BTS Arirang World Tour, as it kicks off on April 4 in South Korea, their home base. Raving about their favourites, several BTS Army members could not stop praising Jimin’s iconic new look as a comment read, “Face bank, face card, face economy.”

“Taehyung, we’re here for you!” wrote a fan on X, reacting to his BTS member’s monologue, “I felt that each and every one of us was evolving in some way.” “It’s just a teaser, and it made me emotional right now,” added another fan, while others expressed, “March 21 can’t come soon enough.” “Outstanding news for the BTS fans, globally! We have been waiting for the comeback by these boys for years now! Let’s go, ARIRANG & March 21st,” added another user on X, while “The world stops on March 21,” said more.

Let the countdown begin 🎤 BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG. March 21 8pm KST / 4am PT. LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix.#BTSLiveonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG pic.twitter.com/3uwED5vq86 — Netflix (@netflix) March 5, 2026

An excited fan on social media wrote, “Gonna re-watch the teaser over and over again until we finally get to see them on stage,” sharing the plans of many others who plan to watch the teaser until they see it live on Netflix.

“BTS are seven of the musical wonders of the world & they have earned their icon status with heart, talent, grit and determination,” expressed a fan, sharing the sentiment of the wide feat of Asian music.

When and where to watch BTS Comeback Arirang Live?

BTS’s historic return to the stage is just 16 days away. Set to rule the music world on March 21, the BTS Comeback Arirang livestream will be hosted on Netflix at 8 PM KT or 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 21.

It will unfold in real time from Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square, announcing the K-pop boyband’s fifth studio album, Arirang. The event will begin at the same moment across the world, 4 AM PT or 7 AM ET.