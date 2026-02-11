The wait is finally over for the BTS ARMY. After nearly four years of waiting, the biggest boy band in the world is making a massive comeback. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all finished their military service and are ready to take over the world again. With a new album, a global tour, and a partnership with Netflix, 2026 is officially the year of BTS.

BTS new album: Arirang

The group’s fifth studio album, titled Arirang, is set to drop on March 20, 2026. This is a huge moment because it’s their first full album together since they went on hiatus in 2022. The name Arirang comes from a famous Korean folk song, and the group chose it to show their roots and how much they appreciate their home.

The album will have 14 tracks, and all seven members helped write and produce the music. According to a statement on Weverse, the songs tell ‘honest stories’ about their time apart and their journey back to each other. It’s meant to be a heartfelt thank-you to the fans who stayed loyal during their time in the military.

A historic live concert at Gwanghwamun Square

Just one day after the album release, on March 21, 2026, BTS will perform a live concert called BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang. This isn’t just any concert; it’s happening at Gwanghwamun Square, one of the most historic and famous spots in Seoul.

While thousands of lucky fans will be there in person, the rest of the world won’t miss out. Netflix will livestream the entire show globally starting at 8:00 PM KST. For fans in India, that’s 4:30 PM, and for those in the US, it will be early morning. This is the first time Netflix has ever livestreamed a live music event from Korea, making it a record-breaking night before it even starts.

The Netflix documentary: BTS: The Return

If the concert isn’t enough, Netflix is also releasing a documentary called BTS: The Return on March 27, 2026. Directed by the famous filmmaker Bao Nguyen, the film follows the members as they reunite in Los Angeles to record the new album. It gives an intimate look at their brotherhood and how they felt about starting over as a group. Fans will get to see behind-the-scenes moments of them laughing, practicing, and figuring out what the future of BTS looks like.

The Arirang world tour

Finally, the group is hitting the road for the Arirang World Tour, starting in April 2026. They’ve already announced 79 dates, covering major cities in Asia, North America, Europe, and beyond. This will be their biggest tour yet, and tickets are expected to sell out in seconds. After years of solo projects and military life, the Bangtan Boys are back to prove they are still the kings of K-pop.