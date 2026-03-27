BTS has wasted no time reminding the world what they are capable of. Less than a week after releasing their sixth Korean-language studio album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, the group has already swept three consecutive music show wins for their title track “SWIM” – Show Champion, M! Countdown, and now Music Bank.

According to Allkpop, this latest win marks another milestone in what is shaping up to be one of the most dominant comeback runs in recent K-pop history.

ARIRANG carries considerable weight beyond just chart performance. As per Big Hit Music, it is BTS’s first studio album in nearly six years, following Be in 2020 – and their first release since all seven members completed their mandatory military service. The anticipation had been building for months. The results have been nothing short of emphatic.

Three wins, one week

The first trophy came at Show Champion. According to Allkpop, BTS topped the nominees for the week of March 25, beating out BLACKPINK’s “GO,” YENA’s “Catch Catch,” and others – their 165th music show win overall. M! Countdown followed the very next day.

As per Allkpop, “SWIM” faced off against BLACKPINK’s “GO” for first place on the March 26 episode, with BTS pulling in an overwhelming 10,167 points against BLACKPINK’s 2,025 – a landslide victory, and one achieved without the group even appearing on the show.

Music Bank rounded out the trio, giving “SWIM” its third win in under seven days of promotions. BTS won against IVE’s “Bang Bang” with a staggering 10,703 point’s versus the girl group’s modest 3042 points. Fans have since taken to X, with #SWIM3rdWin trending as ARMYs worldwide celebrated the 167th win.

The numbers doing the talking

The music show wins are only part of the story. According to Soompi, ARIRANG opened with 110,005,265 global Spotify streams in its first 24 hours – the largest debut for any K-pop album in the platform’s history, the biggest single-day streaming total of 2026 so far, and the 12th-highest of all time. As per Spotify’s own data, BTS were the most-streamed act worldwide on release day.

For a group returning after a hiatus that stretched across military enlistments and nearly half a decade of silence, three wins in week is a statement by Korea’s most popular export to the world. By all means, BTS are back, better than before and they’re just getting started.