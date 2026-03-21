BTS Arirang Comeback 2026: The K-pop boyband, BTS, is finally making a comeback and their fans, ARMY, cannot keep calm. As the countdown to the BTS Arirang World Tour live performance in South Korea nears, it will mark a historic beginning as the first concert to stream live on an OTT platform.

Posing a threat to Taylor Swift’s global sales record, this K-pop boy band is here to rule. After ending their four-year-long hiatus, the BTS Arirang announcement marked their comeback era. Shattering their own records, their fifth studio album recorded 4.6 million pre-orders in the first week after its announcement.

With the ever-increasing hype, here’s how the BTS Army in India can watch ‘BTS: The Comeback LIVE | Arirang’.

When and where to watch ‘BTS: The Comeback LIVE | Arirang’ in India?

The seven-member boy band will take over Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square. And as the capital city prepares for the high-octane comeback, those watching remotely are already charting out plans for their streaming party.

The broadcast of ‘BTS: The Comeback LIVE | Arirang’ will begin at 8 PM KST or 4:30 PM IST today, March 21, on OTT giant Netflix. This global gathering of one of the fastest-growing bands will have fans across the world setting alarms, taking leave, and even staying up late across time zones to catch the BTS Arirang Comeback live on Netflix.

While the album launched on March 20, Indians will be able to witness the first-ever BTS performance after the Arirang release, and after they make their comeback after four years serving in the military. In fact, a BTS Arirang documentary will hit your personal screens too.

Records broken by BTS Arirang 2026

As Spotify pre-saves hit 2 million before the release of the fifth studio album of BTS, it is chasing Taylor Swift’s previous 6 million record. However, as of March 21, it has been chasing over 5 million sales as fans wait for their BTS World Tour. In fact, BTS’ most-awaited release, Swim, gained over 50 million views, 24 hours after its release.