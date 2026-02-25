Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Dearest Gentle Reader! The ton is back in action, and the plot is afoot. As fans await Anothy and Kate’s return, others are eager to see if Benedict Bridgerton can finally identify his lady in silver and if the glove fits. With the Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 ending on a rather shocking note, the Internet could not get over Sophie’s, played by Yerin Ha, Cinderella-like love story.

Available on Netflix, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is just hours away from release. As it reaches the Benedict-Sophie finale, fans are eager to know what unravels for the ton, Francesca’s troubled marriage, and Violet Bridgerton’s reawakening.

When will Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release in India?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will release on Thursday, February 26 on Netflix worldwide. Episodes 5 through 8 will be released, marking the season finale. The titles of the episodes, as per IMDb, are:

Episode 5: Yes or No

Episode 6: The Passing Winter

Episode 7: The Beyond

Episode 8: Dance in the Country

In India, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be live on Netflix at 1:30 PM IST. In the US, it will be live at 12 AM PT/ 3 AM ET and in the UK at 8 AM GMT.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will air exclusively on Netflix, and you will need a subscription. Catch up on Bridgerton Season 4 Episode 1-4, which released on January 29. For those who already binge-watched them a month ago, here’s a quick recap so you pick up right where you left off.

Bridgerton Season 4: What’s happened so far, what to expect

Bridgerton Season 4 has had a fast-paced trajectory so far. Starting strong with a masquerade ball at the Bridgertons’. Benedict, since, has been in search of a mystery woman who has wooed him with her charmingly mysterious presence. Taking a Cinderella spin, Bridgerton Season 4 finds her working as a maid in a wealthy household, someone so low in the social cadre that Benedict doesn’t even suspect Sophie to be the Lady in Silver.

Miss Whistledown is going through another one of her tussles with the Queen, while Violet and Lord Marcus finally have a private rendezvous. However, Marcus’ sister and Violet’s close friend and the Queen’s lady-in-waiting still remains in the dark.