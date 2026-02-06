Border 2 box office collection day 15: Sunny Deol, Bollywood’s popular action star, made a power-packed comeback in 2026, after the massive success of Gadar 2. Giving stiff competition to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Deol’s war-drama became the biggest opener of 2026. The franchise that returned to the silver screen after nearly three decades, also featured new faces like Ahan Shetty, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan, in lead roles.

After securing over Rs 220 crore in box office collections, Border 2 saw a dip of nearly 70 per cent in its second week. Immortalising the valiant tale of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 shows a historic culmination between the armed forces in India.

Border 2 box office collection: Week 2 update

Opening to Rs 30 crore, Border 2 broke Dhurandhar’s opening day record, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Registering a Rs 90 crore opening weekend, it wasn’t slowed down by the Monday slump. However, after a Rs 59 crore Monday, Tuesday collections dipped 66 per cent, taking the collections strikingly below the Rs 20 crore mark.

Remaining afloat with Rs 11 crore collection on Thursday, Border 2 ended its first week at Rs 224 crore. However, returning to its Rs 50 crore glory days seemed distant after Border 2 grossed Rs 10 crore on its second Friday. The second weekend for the Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer came with nearly Rs 30 crore in collections after it hit a single-digit slump. After maintaining a Rs 5 crore momentum throughout the second week, Border 2 closed at Rs 70 crore. Day 14 saw a collection of Rs 3.35 crore, following an overall 68.78 per cent dip.

The Anurag Singh directorial also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.

The occupancy rates remained meagre, just above 8 per cent, across the 3000+ shows across India. Jaipur displayed a promising trend with a 12.5 per cent occupancy rate across the 179 shows, but metros like Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai dropped significantly.