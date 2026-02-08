Sunny Deol’s war drama and sequel to the 1997 classic, Border 2, had a very successful 16th day in theaters. The sale of tickets saw a significant boost on Saturday as weekend crowds headed to theatres. Collections rose by nearly 50% compared to the earnings from the previous day which spells a positive run at the Box Office for the movie.

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, this jump in sales helped the movie reach an important goal. It has now officially made more than Rs 300 crore in India. Audiences are still lining up to watch the movie despite it entering the second week of its theatrical run. This suggests that large-scale patriotic productions are still in popular demand.

Even with newer movies coming out, the film has still managed to stay at the top of the charts. By reaching the Rs 300 crore club on its third Saturday, it has outperformed several major hits from previous years.

Performance at the Box Office

By the end of its 16th day, Border 2 earned Rs 4.5 crore net in the Indian market according to Sacnilk. This brought its total domestic net collection to approximately Rs 301.50 crore. When looking at the gross figures, which include taxes, the India total amounts to roughly Rs 360 crore.

The film’s performance is particularly impressive given that it is now in its third week of release; a period where many big-budget films usually see a much steeper decline.

Globally, the film has managed to find it’s footing amongst audiences in different countries as well. The film raked in collections of over Rs 413 crore in worldwide gross with overseas earnings amounting to Rs 52.70 crore.

With these numbers, Border 2 has moved past the lifetime collections of popular blockbusters like Sultan and Dhoom 3, and it is currently closing in on the totals of films like Padmaavat with a swiftness.

Theatre occupancy across India

The theatrical performance on Day 16 showed an upward trend with increased footfalls across the country. According to Sacnilk, overall morning occupancy were around 6%, with the numbers climbed steadily to reach a peak of 23% during night shows. The overall Hindi occupancy for the day was recorded at 15.88% across all screened locations in India – impressive numbers for a film in it’s third week.

Regionally, the movie saw the highest number of screenings in the Delhi-NCR area, where over 600 shows were held and occupancy was 15.50%. Mumbai also remained a strong market with 344 shows and a solid 19% occupancy rate. Interestingly, cities like Pune and Bengaluru recorded even higher occupancy percentages, with Pune leading at 24.50% and Bengaluru following at 21.25%.