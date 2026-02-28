Yesterday, the wait finally ended for one of the world’s biggest musical acts. South Korean girl group Blackpink officially made their long-awaited group comeback with their third mini-album, Deadline. Released under YG Entertainment, this five-track EP marks their first collective project in over three years, following the massive success of Born Pink in 2022.

The global reaction was instantaneous and record-breaking. According to initial data from Korea’s Hanteo Chart, Deadline shattered the record for the highest first-day sales by a K-pop girl group, moving a stunning 1.46 million copies in just 24 hours. The music video for the title track, “Go,” an experimental EDM anthem, immediately trended to number one on YouTube worldwide – racking up over 70 million views in its first day.

The album’s release was treated as a major global event. In Seoul, a special collaboration with the National Museum of Korea saw the historic landmark illuminated in the group’s signature pink light. Fans – known as BLINKs – also flocked to exclusive pop-up stores that opened simultaneously in London, Paris, New York, and Tokyo; showing the group’s unrivaled international reach.

“Visual Reset”: Fans celebrate the hype

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram were immediately flooded with reactions, most of which celebrated the group’s triumphant return and stunning new aesthetic.

Many fans were obsessed with the sophisticated, powerful ‘Statue’ and ‘Red Light’ visual concepts for this era. One highly-liked post on X by user @pinksbabymon declared: “blackpink are like the only group in kpop that can’t stop reaching new peaks with every comeback 😭”

On Reddit’s r/kpop community, the musical growth of the album was a major talking point. User @KpopAnalyst2026 praised the track “Champion,” noting: “’Champion’ is easily the best B-side. It has such a nostalgic, early 2000s vibe that fits Rosé and Jennie’s vocals perfectly. The production on the whole album feels experimental yet classic BP.”

Another viral post on X, from user @EmpireIX, commented on the visuals for their music video for Go saying: “blackpink just broke the standards for a kpop music video they’re just flexing at this point”

“Only 5 Songs?”: The inevitable debates

However, as with any major K-pop release, the conversation wasn’t entirely celebratory. Some sections of the fandom expressed valid criticisms, which also trended throughout the day.

The most prominent complaint was the album’s length. After a three-year hiatus, many expected a full-length album rather than a five-track EP. A widely-circulated comment on X articulated this frustration: “I love the music, I really do. But YG… 3 YEARS. 3 WHOLE YEARS. And we only get 5 songs? Deadline should have been a full album. It feels like we are being starved.”

A second debate centered on line distribution, a perennial issue in fandoms. Some fans felt that Jisoo, the group’s lead vocalist, was sidelined. On Reddit, user another user posted: “I’m so disgusted about YG, Blackpink western fans… how much bad always treated her… and i say this as Italian. My favorite always been Jisoo and Jennie, especially Jisoo… she is a so talented, kind, sweet, genuine person… she deserves more.””

Finally, the album’s heavy use of English lyrics (all five tracks are almost entirely in English) sparked discussion about the group’s identity. A comment on their promo video read: “i don’t understand why the song is entirely in english it would’ve sounded better if it had korean lyrics”