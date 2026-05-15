Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues to hold its ground at the box office as it wraps up its fourth week in theatres.

As per data from Sacnilk, the film has collected a cumulative India gross of Rs 193.4 crore across 200,604 shows in 28 days, with total footfalls of over 87.8 lakh.

On the worldwide front, the film has grossed Rs 246.60 crore — combining an India gross of Rs 193.35 crore and an overseas gross of Rs 53.25 crore — while the India net collection stands at Rs 163.05 crore.

From blockbuster opening to solid four-week run

Bhooth Bangla had a strong start at the box office, opening to Rs 12.25 crore net on its first day and Rs 23 crore net on its first Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film’s first week delivered Rs 84.4 crore net, establishing it as one of the standout Bollywood performers of April 2026. The second week added Rs 43.75 crore net — a 48.16 percent drop week-on-week, which is considered healthy for a film of its scale.

The film’s third week only added to its impressive run. On day 15, Bhooth Bangla saw a solid jump of 28.6 percent over the previous day, bringing in Rs 4.50 crore net across 4,807 shows, according to Sacnilk.

The industry tracker also noted that this performance placed the film 24th among the highest day-15 collections in the horror-comedy genre — a meaningful benchmark given stiff competition from newer releases. The third weekend further pushed the worldwide gross past the Rs 225 crore mark, according to Sacnilk.

By day 24, the film had collected Rs 4.00 crore net across 4,291 shows, with the worldwide gross at Rs 241.49 crore at that point. The fourth week has seen the expected tapering of daily numbers, though the film has managed to retain over 4,000 shows per day — a sign, according to Sacnilk, of its continued commercial viability in theatres.

A stunning overseas run

International markets have been a decent contributor to Bhooth Bangla’s overall haul. As of day 28, the film has grossed Rs 53.25 crore overseas, per Sacnilk.

The Gulf region, particularly the UAE, has been a standout market, with the UAE alone contributing approximately $1.07 million (roughly Rs 9 crore) over the first 15 days, as reported by Sacnilk. The total GCC contribution is estimated to be in the $1.5 – 1.7 million range.

On the domestic side, multiplex chains have continued to anchor the film’s performance. As reported by Sacnilk, during its second week, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis combined for approximately 1.85 lakh tickets sold — with the second Saturday alone seeing around 45,000 bookings and the second Sunday peaking at over 57,000 tickets.

Where does Bhooth Bangla stand among the 2026 Bollywood releases?

At Rs 246.60 crore worldwide after 28 days, Bhooth Bangla has comfortably earned its place among Bollywood’s bigger hits of 2026. According to Sacnilk, the film is the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, sitting behind Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1,762 crore worldwide) and Border 2 (Rs 450.20 crore worldwide).

The film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape Of Good Films and directed by Priyadarshan, who reunited with Akshay Kumar for this project.

The film has also been a landmark moment for Kumar personally. As per Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar now has 20 films to his name that have crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark in India — a record for an Indian actor.

Bhooth Bangla’s continued run through four weeks is a clear indicator that the Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan combination has delivered one of the year’s most profitable outings for Bollywood, and with the Rs 250 crore worldwide milestone within reach, the film’s theatrical chapter is not quite over yet.