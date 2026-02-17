Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast salary: A TV show that has been ruling the audience for over a decade, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain never gets old. Known for its corny humour and slapstick comedy, the show stars iconic screen actors like Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour, the two constants who have made the serial a hit.

However, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has seen some drastic cast changes over the years, especially for the titular ‘Bhabijis’. Angoori Bhabi, who was initially played by Shubhangi Atre from 2016 to 2025, was replaced by Shilpa Shinde. Anita Vibhuti, jokingly dubbed as Gori Memsaab, was initially played by Saumya Tandon, who left for personal projects. Nehha Pendse briefly took over for a year, who was finally replaced by Vidisha Srivastava in 2022. After the tragic death of Deepesh Bhan, Malkhan Singh’s character was taken over by Vipin Heero.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast salary: Decoding per-episode fees

Aasif Sheikh

Seasoned TV actor Aasif Sheikh plays the character of Vibhuti Narayanan Mishra. His unmatched comedic timing, expressions, and charming versatility earn him nearly Rs 1 lakh per episode. The unemployed intellectual, he is in awe of his neighbour’s wife, Angoori Bhabhi and has a catchphrase ‘I Like it!’ However, the actor behind Mishra holds a world record of playing over 350 characters and has even embodied female characters during his career. Some reports reveal that he earns at least Rs 70,000 for the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 revamp.

Rohitashv Gour

Rohitashv Gour portrays the fan-favourite Manmohan Tiwari and is credited for his impeccable comic timing. He has been a core character since the show’s inception in 2015. In the show, he is a successful shopkeeper of a ‘Kachha Banyan’ shop. Admirer of ‘Gori Mem’, he makes sophisticated attempts to impress Mishra’s wife. Before his Bhabhiji fame, he was famously attached to the TV show ‘Lapataganj’. As per reports, he earns Rs 60,000-70,000 per episode.

Shilpa Shinde

Returning to the franchise to mark its 2.0 comeback, Shinde plays the role of the docile Angoori Bhabhi. Coming back with a twist, she also plays Vidya, a mysterious ghost who is yet to unravel her mystery, adding a supernatural twist to the comedy. The creator of ‘Sahi Pakde Hain’, she returns after a dramatic fallout with the makers as the ‘original Bhabhi’. As per TOI, she earns nearly Rs 70,000 per episode.

Vidisha Srivastava

Headlining the character of ‘Gori Mem’, Vidisha Srivastava plays the educated, sophisticated, and independent wife of Vibhuti Mishra, Anita Bhabhi. In her latest episodes, she was seen in a supernatural engagement with Vidya, another character played by Shinde. She reportedly earns Rs 50,000 per episode.

Saanand Verma, whose character Saxena Ji shot him to fame, reportedly charged Rs 50,000 per episode and is often seen in a negative role in films and TV shows. At the same time, Yogesh Tripathi, the man behind Inspector Happu Singh, went on to have his spin-off arc and earned Rs 45,000 per episode for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0.