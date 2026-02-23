The biggest night in British film had all the drama, glamour and heartfelt moments you would expect. The stars gathered in London on February 22 for the 2026 BAFTAs. Officially known as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, the ceremony took place at the Southbank Centre, with Alan Cumming hosting the evening. By the end of the night, One Battle After Another had clearly taken the spotlight. The film won six awards, including Best Film, making it the biggest winner of the ceremony.

Nominees like Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan and Emma Stone brought plenty of style to the evening. There was also a royal moment. Kate Middleton returned to the awards after three years away. She arrived with her husband, Prince William.

BAFTA 2026: The films that led the race

Before the envelopes were opened, One Battle After Another already was the talk of the night. It led with 14 nominations. Sinners followed closely with 13 nods. Hamnet and Marty Supreme were tied with 11 each. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, made history as the most-nominated BAFTA film ever directed by a Black filmmaker. Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, set a record of its own, earning the most nominations ever for a film directed by a woman in BAFTA history.

It was an especially meaningful night for the acting winners: Sean Penn, Wunmi Mosaku, Robert Aramayo and Jessie Buckley. Jessie won Leading Actress for her role in Hamnet. “I dreamed a little bit to be a little bit like Judi Dench,” she said. “This really does belong to the women past, present and future that have taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently.”

The audience was treated to live performances during the ceremony. EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed “Golden,” the song tied to the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters. Later in the night, Jessie Ware delivered a performance during the In Memoriam segment, honouring members of the film industry who passed away.

Bafta film awards 2026: the full list of winners

Best Special Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus

Best Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Winner: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Children’s and Family Film

Arco
Winner: Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2

Best Production Design

Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Make Up & Hair

Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Best Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best British Short Film

Magid/Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
Winner: This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard
Solstice
Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best Original Screenplay

I Swear – Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Winner: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
Winner: My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)
Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best Casting

Winner: I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Editing

F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
Winner: One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Animated Film

Elio
Little Amélie
Winner: Zootropolis 2

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Winner: One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Sound

Winner: F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare

Best Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Winner: Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
Winner: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best Costume Design

Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Best Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Winner: Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Winner: Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling

Best Director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
Winner: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best Leading Actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best Leading Actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Film

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Winner: One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award

Winner: Clare Binns

BAFTA Fellowship

Winner: Donna Langley