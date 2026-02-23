The biggest night in British film had all the drama, glamour and heartfelt moments you would expect. The stars gathered in London on February 22 for the 2026 BAFTAs. Officially known as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, the ceremony took place at the Southbank Centre, with Alan Cumming hosting the evening. By the end of the night, One Battle After Another had clearly taken the spotlight. The film won six awards, including Best Film, making it the biggest winner of the ceremony.

Nominees like Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan and Emma Stone brought plenty of style to the evening. There was also a royal moment. Kate Middleton returned to the awards after three years away. She arrived with her husband, Prince William.

BAFTA 2026: The films that led the race

Before the envelopes were opened, One Battle After Another already was the talk of the night. It led with 14 nominations. Sinners followed closely with 13 nods. Hamnet and Marty Supreme were tied with 11 each. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, made history as the most-nominated BAFTA film ever directed by a Black filmmaker. Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, set a record of its own, earning the most nominations ever for a film directed by a woman in BAFTA history.

It was an especially meaningful night for the acting winners: Sean Penn, Wunmi Mosaku, Robert Aramayo and Jessie Buckley. Jessie won Leading Actress for her role in Hamnet. “I dreamed a little bit to be a little bit like Judi Dench,” she said. “This really does belong to the women past, present and future that have taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently.”

The audience was treated to live performances during the ceremony. EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed “Golden,” the song tied to the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters. Later in the night, Jessie Ware delivered a performance during the In Memoriam segment, honouring members of the film industry who passed away.

Bafta film awards 2026: the full list of winners

Best Special Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Winner: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Children’s and Family Film

Arco

Winner: Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Best Production Design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Make Up & Hair

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best British Short Film

Magid/Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

Winner: This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best Original Screenplay

I Swear – Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Winner: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)

Winner: My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)

Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)

A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)

Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best Casting

Winner: I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

Winner: One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie

Winner: Zootropolis 2

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Winner: One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Sound

Winner: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Winner: Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

Winner: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best Costume Design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Winner: Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Winner: Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Best Director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

Winner: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best Leading Actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best Leading Actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Winner: One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award

Winner: Clare Binns

BAFTA Fellowship

Winner: Donna Langley

