BAFTA 2026 full winners list: India’s Manipuri film Boong wins big; One Battle After Another makes history
One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, taking home six trophies including Best Film and Best Director. Robert Aramayo and Jessie Buckley claimed the top acting awards.
The biggest night in British film had all the drama, glamour and heartfelt moments you would expect. The stars gathered in London on February 22 for the 2026 BAFTAs. Officially known as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, the ceremony took place at the Southbank Centre, with Alan Cumming hosting the evening. By the end of the night, One Battle After Another had clearly taken the spotlight. The film won six awards, including Best Film, making it the biggest winner of the ceremony.
Nominees like Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan and Emma Stone brought plenty of style to the evening. There was also a royal moment. Kate Middleton returned to the awards after three years away. She arrived with her husband, Prince William.
Before the envelopes were opened, One Battle After Another already was the talk of the night. It led with 14 nominations. Sinners followed closely with 13 nods. Hamnet and Marty Supreme were tied with 11 each. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, made history as the most-nominated BAFTA film ever directed by a Black filmmaker. Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, set a record of its own, earning the most nominations ever for a film directed by a woman in BAFTA history.
It was an especially meaningful night for the acting winners: Sean Penn, Wunmi Mosaku, Robert Aramayo and Jessie Buckley. Jessie won Leading Actress for her role in Hamnet. “I dreamed a little bit to be a little bit like Judi Dench,” she said. “This really does belong to the women past, present and future that have taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently.”
The audience was treated to live performances during the ceremony. EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed “Golden,” the song tied to the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters. Later in the night, Jessie Ware delivered a performance during the In Memoriam segment, honouring members of the film industry who passed away.
Bafta film awards 2026: the full list of winners
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 Frankenstein How to Train Your Dragon The Lost Bus
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value Winner: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another Emily Watson – Hamnet
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein Paul Mescal – Hamnet Peter Mullan – I Swear Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Children’s and Family Film
Arco Winner: Boong Lilo & Stitch Zootropolis 2
Best Production Design
Winner: Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner: Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme Sinners Wicked: For Good
Best Documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka Apocalypse in the Tropics Cover-Up Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin The Perfect Neighbor
Best British Short Film
Magid/Zafar Nostalgie Terence Winner: This Is Endometriosis Welcome Home Freckles
Best British Short Animation
Cardboard Solstice Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise
Best Original Screenplay
I Swear – Kirk Jones Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier Winner: Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer) Winner: My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer) Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer) A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director) Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)
Best Casting
Winner: I Swear Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sentimental Value Sinners
Best Editing
F1 A House of Dynamite Marty Supreme Winner: One Battle After Another Sinners
Best Animated Film
Elio Little Amélie Winner: Zootropolis 2
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein Marty Supreme Winner: One Battle After Another Sinners Train Dreams
Best Sound
Winner: F1 Frankenstein One Battle After Another Sinners Warfare
Best Original Score
Bugonia Frankenstein Hamnet One Battle After Another Winner: Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key Bugonia – Will Tracy Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell Winner: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson Pillion – Harry Lighton
Best Costume Design
Winner: Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme Sinners Wicked: For Good
Best Film Not in the English Language
It Was Just an Accident The Secret Agent Winner: Sentimental Value Sirāt The Voice of Hind Rajab
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later The Ballad of Wallis Island Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Die My Love H Is for Hawk Winner: Hamnet I Swear Mr Burton Pillion Steve
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Winner: Robert Aramayo Miles Caton Chase Infiniti Archie Madekwe Posy Sterling
Best Director
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos Hamnet – Chloé Zhao Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie Winner: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best Leading Actor
Winner: Robert Aramayo – I Swear Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon Michael B Jordan – Sinners Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best Leading Actress
Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Film
Hamnet Marty Supreme Winner: One Battle After Another Sentimental Value Sinners