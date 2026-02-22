The 79th British Academy Film Awards are happening tonight at London’s Royal Festival Hall – an important moment in the 2026 awards calendar. While the event usually focuses on British and international movies, this year’s ceremony is particularly interesting for viewers in India.

Besides the usual excitement of seeing which major blockbusters take home a trophy, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Indian talent and local stories being featured. For many fans across the country, these connections have made the show a much bigger priority this year than it might have been in the past.

Where and when to watch the 2026 BAFTAs in India

Because the ceremony is held on Sunday evening in London, viewers in India will need to stay up late or wake up early to catch the action live. The main awards show is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, February 23. For those looking to watch their favourite stars on the BAFTA stage, there are several ways to tune in from India:

SonyLIV: The platform is the primary streaming home for the 2026 BAFTAs in India, providing a live feed of the main ceremony.

Official BAFTA YouTube Channel: If you want to see the high-fashion arrivals, the red carpet will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Recognition of Indian cinema

For most Indian viewers, the biggest draw of the night is seeing Alia Bhatt take the stage as a presenter. She joins a very small group of Indian actors, like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who have been invited to represent Indian cinema on this international platform.

Bhatt will be part of a star-studded lineup of presenters that includes global names like Cillian Murphy, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Hudson. Her participation is being seen as a major step forward for her international career, especially after her recent work on the global stage.

There is also a lot at stake for Indian cinema in the actual awards. The Manipuri-language film ‘Boong’, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, has earned a nomination for Best Children’s and Family Film. This is a huge moment for regional Indian stories, especially since it is competing against Hollywood big-hitters like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch.