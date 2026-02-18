BAFTA Awards 2026: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts are set to host the BAFTA 2026 on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. With the full list of nominations released on January 27, Alia Bhatt has been announced as one of the presenters for the event.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Bhatt wrote, “100 points if you can spot me,” with a picture of the official attendees and presenters of the EEBAFTAs 2026. Bhatt is set to join the prestigious lineup of celebrated personalities like Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy to Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink.

While the Indian representation is limited, the BAFTA Awards 2026 will also welcome makers of ‘Boong‘, a Manipuri film nominated for Best Children’s and Family Film. Backed by Bollywood actor and producer Farhan Akhtar, Boong’s director, Lakshmipriya Devi, will bring India to the global stage at the BAFTA Awards 2026. It faces one of the biggest animated blockbusters of 2026, ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Lilo & Stitch.’

BAFTA 2026: Nominations, date, time and more

There are a total of 46 films nominated for the BAFTA Awards 2026. One Battle After Another, one of the top contenders for ‘Best Film’, received 14 nominations and broke Michael B Jordan’s Sinners‘ award-season streak of domination. However, Sinners was just one nod short and received 13 nods from the British Academy. Hamnet and Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme gained 11 nominations, while Jacob Elordi’s Frankenstein earned 8.

While Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good missed a mention at the Golden Globes, it received 2 nominations at the BAFTAs. Interestingly, the Academy also opens a category based on the votes of the British public. They determine the EE Rising Star Award. Archie Madekwe, Chase Infiniti, Miles Catan, Posy Sterling, and Robert Aramayo are the top nominees for the award.

Fans can catch the BAFTA 2026 ceremony live on the Lionsgate Play app, which starts at 12:30 AM IST on February 22.