Marvel Studio’s upcoming cinematic spectacle may be called Avengers Doomsday, but the spell this Hollywood outing has cast may churn out the exact opposite of a doomsday for Indian theatres.

The highly anticipated showdown is still one month away from its “desi” big-screen premiere. And yet, advance online booking windows are already shrouded in sheets of yellow colour indicating “almost full” signs, be it midnight shows or any other time of the day. Even midnight tickets are selling like hot cakes as fans can’t wait to experience the next edge-of-the-seat “Avengers Assemble” moment.

But it’s not like no one saw this coming. History sealed the moment Marvel Studios lifted the curtains off the hot-ticket secret at the 2024 Comic Con that Robert Downey Jr was switching out of his crimson Iron Man suit to consume the MCU with the new emerald shade of Dr Doom’s wrath.

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Avengers Doomsday advance bookings open with a bang in India

Doomsday is set to arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, a day before the US release. Advance bookings in the subcontinent opened in some ‘Infinity Vision’-approved cinemas at midnight on Tuesday. Exactly 36 hours later, the Hollywood flick had grossed Rs 34.54 crore (Rs 28.87 crore without block seats) in India. As of 12 pm, 5.30 lakh tickets had been booked across 5,666 shows in 67 cities, according to Sacnilk.

Shaping into the next box office juggernaut, the fifth Avengers installment is set for the biggest opening in India for Hollywood as Rs 100 crore gross is already in sight, according to the box office tracker. Coincidentally, the current opening-day record in the country also belongs to a member of the same superhero gang: Spider-Man. The Tom Holland-starrer Brand New Day iteration of the webcrawler series, which ultimately grossed Rs 79 crore just months ago.

Date-wise breakdown of Doomsday advance bookings

At the time of writing, the biggest cash pool generated by Avengers Doomsday ticket sales came from its premiere date according to Sacnilk. 2.37 lakh tickets booked across 1,761 shows on Day 1 (December 17) have already brought in Rs 16.56 crore.

Meanwhile, Day 2 bookings have recorded Rs 6.76 crore gross being generated from the sale of 1.07 lakh tickets across 1,300 shows.

99,665 tickets booked for the first day of the weekend, aka Day 3 – December 19, have churned a gross collection of Rs 6.11 crore from 1,298 shows.

Lastly, Sunday (Day 4) has so far made Rs 5.10 crore gross from 87,557 tickets sold across 1,307 shows.

Which Indian city is leading Avengers Doomsday advance bookings?

A sizeable chunk (85%) of the total earnings from the movie’s advance bookings came from the original English-language version, minting Rs 29.27 crore as of 12 pm on Thursday. 12% of the gross earnings (Rs 4.13 crore) belonged to Hindi shows, while Tamil shows earned an advance gross fo Rs 1.01 crore (3%) and Telugu got Rs 12.86 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

Mumbai emerged as the hottest market, as 61,311 ticket bookings generated Rs 6.78 crore. National Capital Region (NCR) trailed with Rs 5.84 crore gross from 75,364 tickets, Bengaluru came in at the third spot with Rs 3.75 crore from 31,691 tickets. At Rs. 2.87 crore from 33,185 tickets, Kolkata follows at No. 4 and other cities trail with Rs 2.34 lakh gross earnings from 1,302 tickets.

Where do Avengers Doomsday bookings stand at the global box office?

surge in ticket sales following its TV prequel VisionQuest’s finale releasing November 10 on Disney+. Although the actual jump in numbers wasn’t reported, the confirmation came from the entertainment giant itself as the Paul Bettany-led threequel of the WandaVision saga drew 3.7 million views globally after its first day of streaming.

An early November report by Forbes reported that Doomsday had earned $125 million in ticket pre-sales and was set to surpass the DCU’s Supergirl, which made $126 million at the global box office this summer.