Pack your bags and grab your favourite sunglasses because the world’s most famous marketing executive isn’t finished with Europe just yet! Netflix has officially confirmed that Emily in Paris will return for a highly anticipated Season 6. After the massive success of her recent travels, Emily Cooper is ready to bring her unique style and chaotic love life back to our screens for another round of drama, fashion, and social media selfies.

New destinations await in Greece and Monaco

While the show’s heart will always remain in the City of Light, creator Darren Star is excited to expand Emily’s horizons even further. He has shared that he loves taking the audience on a journey to new places, and Season 6 will be no exception.

We now know that when filming begins this May, Emily will be heading to two stunning new locations: Greece and Monaco. These beautiful Mediterranean spots are sure to provide the perfect backdrop for Emily’s next big career moves and romantic escapades.

A quick recap of the season 5 drama

If you missed the latest episodes, things got incredibly dramatic for our favourite American abroad. Season 5 took Emily to Rome for work, where she fell head over heels for a handsome Italian named Marcello Muratori.

However, the romance hit a roadblock when Emily realised she wasn’t quite ready to trade her fast-paced career in Paris for a quiet life in a sleepy Italian village. In the end, she chose her professional goals over Marcello, leading to a heartbreaking breakup.

Mindy’s engagement and Gabriel’s big move

Emily wasn’t the only one dealing with major life changes last season. Her best friend, Mindy Chen, had a whirlwind experience in Venice that ended with a diamond ring. Mindy accepted a marriage proposal from Nicolas de Léon, but the news wasn’t celebrated by everyone. Alfie, who has always been honest with the group, made it very clear that he thinks the engagement is a huge mistake. This tension is sure to boil over in the coming episodes.

Will Emily give relationship with Gabriel another chance?

Just as Emily settled back into her routine at Agence Grateau in Paris, her ex-boyfriend Gabriel threw a major curveball. He sent her a postcard with a very tempting invitation: to join him on a luxury yacht in Greece. This left fans wondering if Emily will finally give their relationship another chance or if she will keep her distance to focus on herself.

With over 26 million views in just 11 days, Season 5 proved that the world is still obsessed with Emily’s life.