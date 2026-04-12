Live Updates

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last today at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The legendary artist, whose youthful and versatile voice defined the soundtrack of Indian cinema for over seven decades, was 92 years old.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital late Saturday night after developing a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news of her passing today. Her death marks the end of an era for the Indian music industry, leaving millions of fans in mourning.

An unmatched musical legacy

Known for her incredibly versatile and youthful voice, Asha Bhosle’s career spanned over seven decades. She famously held the Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings, having sung thousands of tracks across various languages and genres. From soulful classical melodies to high-energy pop hits, her voice defined the sound of Bollywood for generations. Along with her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha was a pillar of the Indian music industry, providing the playback voice for generations of leading ladies.

Final rites

The news has sparked a wave of grief across the film and arts communities. Tributes are pouring in from world leaders and Bollywood stars alike, all remembering her vibrant spirit and unmatched contribution to Indian culture.

The family has announced that she will be cremated tomorrow at 4:00 PM in Mumbai. As the nation prepares to say its final goodbye, Asha Bhosle’s voice will live on through the timeless music she left behind. The Bhosle family has announced that her body will be kept for public viewing to allow fans to pay their final respects. The cremation is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 4:00 PM in Mumbai with state honors. As the curtains fall on this legendary life, India loses its most vibrant voice—one that will undoubtedly continue to resonate through the thousands of songs she left behind.

Many described her passing as the end of an era, noting that her “evergreen” spirit and zest for life were as famous as her singing.

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