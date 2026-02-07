Social media often connects people through shared experiences from the most unexpected corners of the world. The global community of Dhurandhar fans is one solid example. The powerful storytelling has clearly transcended borders. A Pakistani fan recently took to social media to share how watching Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster was like a walk down the memory lane. Ranking some of his favourite moments from the movie, he added how Dhurandhar was an ‘ode’ to his “crazy, hectic, chaotic yet beautiful city.”

‘The Lyari expressway was my lifeline’

Sharing on Reddit, the fan claimed to have been born and raised in Karachi, how Dhurandhar made him nostalgic. “It [Dhurandhar] made me miss this city,” he shared. Pointing out the local references he spotted in the film, the fan shared meticulous details, including the Urdu font, Karachi pearls, and even moments from his childhood. In his account, he shared, “The Lyari expressway mentioned was my lifeline to reach university for exams during rush hours [sic].”

Decoding the fashion, font, and flavour of Dhurandhar

In a series of pointers, the fan shared a picture of Ranveer Singh in his signature maroon pathani, with his biceps bulging through. Decoding the dress code, he said, “Half sleeve kurtas are not a thing anywhere in Pakistan, big no no. These things just don’t exist at all.” In a fan moment, he quipped, “Though Ranveer can put it off!”

ALSO READ From Jawan to Duplicate: All the times Shah Rukh Khan delivered double roles in films

Further, sharing a picture of a signboard shown prominently in Dhurandhar, he pointed out a detail that “one won’t notice unless they are familiar with different Urdu fonts.” He shared that the font used in the movie is Arabic, which is uncommon in Pakistan, as per the netizen. He further shared that ‘dafa hojao’ was a popular colloquial term in Pakistan. It is a “favourite dialogue of Pakistani parents…It’s cute and annoying,” the user added.

Image: Screengrab

However, he pointed out that the greenery he reportedly spotted in Dhurandhar didn’t seem like Karachi. “Looks more like Islamabad. My city needs trees, please,” he added.

Sharing a screengrab of Yalina (played by Sara Arjun) referring to Dolmen Mall, he shared, “bohot bunk kya hai yahan. Yalina meesni ke maze hain. [Have bunked several times here. Yalina is lucky].” He also shared that Dolmen Mall is reportedly located near his university. “It’s so close to my university. We used to bunk and go here to watch movies,” the user shared.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific entity.