Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been named in the newly released notorious Epstein Files, and it has left the Internet divided. Mentioned in a series of emails sent to serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his name was discovered when the Department of Justice (DOJ) released over 3 million documents on January 30.

Referred to as the ‘Bollywood guy’, he is mentioned in a series of exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and individuals named Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Omella Corazza. The exchanges, which begin with plans for Epstein’s visit to Cuba, mention the Bollywood director by name as one of the guests expected to attend workshops on Buddhism, technology, and medicine.

Anurag Kashyap in Epstein Files?

It must be noted that the mention of Kashyap’s name does not confirm or deny his presence at the mentioned events. At the same time, he is only referred to as one of the popular personalities or expected keynote speakers at such events. Mentioned in two emails, the individuals seem to be trying to invite Epstein by mentioning important people such as Ben Goertzel, Bruce Damer, DJ Spooky, and a ‘famous Bollywood director.’

There has been no official confirmation that Epstein or Kashyap were present at the same location at a given time, yet. There have been several mentions of events in Shanghai, Cuba. The individual Gino mentioned Kashyap as the Bollywood director, one of the ‘cool people’ coming to an event in Shanghai. The exchanges seem to be largely between Giuseppe Bersani and Gino Yu, with Ornella Corazza and Jeffrey Epstein constantly in the loop.

There has been no direct reply from Epstein in context to Anurag Kashyap in the emails dated 2017.

‘Afraid someday my name may show up somehow’ – Internet reacts

With new revelations made every day since, netizens are shocked by the high-profile mentions of names like Deepak Chopra, Anil Ambani, and even Dalai Lama. “Is this Epstein’s files or Chitragupt’s accounting book? Everyone’s in there. Afraid someday my name may show up somehow,” wrote a user on Reddit.

“So many wealthy or influential people participated in Epstein’s criminal activities itself – that list is huge, let us go after them. Let us not go for those who were merely invited to these events [sic],” rallied another netizen. “Yeh Epstein files nahi, google search ho gaya hai, aisa lagta hai, search karunga toh mere istri wale kaa naam bhi niklega [This is not the Epstein files, it has become Google Search. If I search, I might find my laundromat’s name],” joked a user.

Actor Nandita Das joins the list

Known for films like Manto and Fire, actress Nandita Das has been mentioned in the Epstein Files, too. Dating back further to 2015, an individual, Jem Bendell, is seen inviting Epstein to an event via his quarterly newsletter. Called the ‘Lake District Festival’, organised by Bendell, he mentions the presence of ‘Indian actor Nandita Das’ as one of the speakers. Organised at Brathay Hall, UK, he conveyed that the event had “music, kayaking, nature walks, yoga, tai chi, dance lessons, and storytelling workshops.”

Disclaimer: The mention of the said names points towards no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or his operations. It is based solely on the data set released by the US Department of Justice.