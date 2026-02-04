Anil Kapoor’s ‘Family Business’: Anil Kapoor, the iconic Bollywood actor, is making a return to OTT with Netflix series ‘Family Business’. Making his comeback after War 2, the 69-year-old is still going strong. From being Mr India to Jeh Davar, his new character in the series, the actor has come a long way in his career over 45 years. As he shares screen space with younger talent like Vijay Varma and Little Things star Dhruv Sehgal, fans are once again reminded why Anil Kapoor remains a legend across generations.

Sharing the announcement in a social media post, the teaser for Anil Kapoor’s ‘Family Business’ was captioned, “New blood meets old money. With immense power at stake, the lines blur between family and business.” Also featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag and others, the upcoming series looks promising. With the release date not out yet, netizens were already hooked to the now-trending topic.

‘Family Business’ teaser X reviews

Calling it the Indian version of another hit show, Succession, Anil Kapoor fans are here for it. Coming straight out of the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s Animal, Kapoor returns to the screen in his signature renaissance aesthetic. Having played the patriarch in several projects, from Dil Dhadakne Do to Animal, he embodied the role in luscious ash grey hair, sharp suits, and a billionaire lifestyle.

In a classic tale of plot twists, fateful misdemeanours, and more ‘Family Business’ was “smelling like Succession” to several users on social media. A brainchild of the iconic Hansal Mehta, the serious tale has been praised for its ‘razor-sharp’ updates. Fans celebrated the comeback of Rhea Chakraborty after five years, as she finally grabbed the spotlight in the upcoming Netflix Series. Several users were also overjoyed to see veteran actor Anant Nag make his OTT debut.

Unable to separate the plot, some netizens even called the show as an ode to ‘script recession in Bollywood’, while others claimed it to be ‘gareebon ka Succession’ or ‘desi Succession’. Some hardcore theorists questioned, “Why do I feel like it is based on the Tata vs Cyrus Mistry controversy but with Bollywood tadka?”

This came after Anil Kapoor dropped a cryptic post on social media in the early hours of the day on February 3. He shared a grey-haired picture of himself with the caption, “The day doesn’t know what’s coming.” It left fans puzzled and questioning whether he was starring in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, as the ‘Family Business’ teaser zoomed in unexpectedly.