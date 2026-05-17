Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned the spotlight on one of the world’s most unexpected religious landmarks — a centuries-old Hindu temple nestled inside the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Big B took to Instagram to share visuals of the historic Vishnu Temple in Bandar Abbas, leaving fans and followers both surprised and moved by the existence of this little-known cultural treasure.

See the post here:

Captioning his post, Bachchan wrote: “The Ancient Hindu Vishnu Temple in Abbas Bandar, Iran .. Built in 1892 during the Qajar era, it was constructed for Hindu traders from India working in the city. the song .. in Persian.” The reel quickly gained traction, clocking 10.1k likes, over 190 reshares, and 180+ comments from fans across the world.

A temple born of trade and faith

The Vishnu Temple in Bandar Abbas is a historical monument constructed in 1892 during the reign of Mohammad Hassan Khan Sa’d-ol-Malek, and is dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu.

Image: X

Bandar Abbas had long been an important centre for trade in the Persian Gulf, with ships from India regularly arriving carrying goods and traders. Merchants from regions like Gujarat, Kutch, and Sindh were especially active in this trade network, and many of them eventually settled there — continuing to speak their languages, celebrate their festivals, and practise their religion.

The temple was built by the Indian community working for the British East India Company, and funded through collections from the local Hindu population. It became both a spiritual anchor and a cultural home — a little slice of India on Iranian soil. It is the only one of its kind in Iran besides one at Zahedan, a border city that was the terminus of British India’s railway network.

Architecture that defies expectations

What makes the Bandar Abbas temple especially striking is its design — a rare and harmonious marriage of two distinct civilisations. The central dome is a feature more usually seen in Islamic mosques than Hindu temples, combining Islamic muqarnas on the inside and 72 small towers with Hindu figures on the outside.

Image: X

The temple houses several religious artworks, including a painting of Krishna. It was built using materials like coral stone, clay, lime, and mortar, and the dome features small decorative elements that resemble minarets, while still holding on to its Indian design influences.

The dome is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful in Iran, and stands as a monument that sits at the intersection of two great cultures – a wonderful representation of the deep-set and ancient ties between India and Iran.

Netizens react: ‘No words to express, thank you for sharing’

The response to Bachchan’s post was swift and heartfelt, with followers from across the globe expressing gratitude and wonder. “Thank you for sharing such things Amitabh sir….Our Hindu generation needs to know such things,” wrote one user.

Others kept it simple but sincere — “No words to express, thank you for sharing” and “Amazing! Thanks for sharing!!” were among the top reactions. One follower noted they had been unaware of the Persian song featured in the reel: “Thank you for sharing, was not aware about such a song so far. Delighted to hear.”

Perhaps the most resonant comment read, “We should all respect each other’s religions, and the whole world will become very beautiful.”

The outpouring reflects not just admiration for the temple, but appreciation for Bachchan using his platform — 37 million Instagram followers strong — to surface history that many had never encountered.

Today, the Hindu community in Iran is small but significant, with most Hindus being descendants of earlier migrant populations, including merchants, diplomats, and workers who arrived during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

That history is visible in places like this temple is wonderful to witness and even though it hasn’t seen active worship in years, the building itself has held its ground for over 130 years, quietly carrying the weight of a community that once thrived here.