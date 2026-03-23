One film that has been creating history even before its release, and paid previews were a massive hit, is Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been the talk of the town ever since Dhurandhar Part 1 released in December 2025.

From advance bookings to early shows, the film built strong momentum. Amid the film’s success, actor Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Gully Boy shared her reaction after watching it, and for her, one particular moment clearly stood out. She posted a still from the film on Instagram, showing Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in an intense, emotional frame.

“Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment… is everything,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Alia also appreciated director Aditya Dhar, pointing out how the scene worked because of the strong sync between him and his lead actor. She described their collaboration as ‘magic.’

She further congratulated the entire team on the film’s remarkable box office run.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to congratulate team Dhurandhar (Image Source: Instagram Screenshot)

Other celebrities who appreciated Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Apart from Alia Bhatt, many other celebrities from the film fraternity have been appreciating the movie. From intense action scenes to emotional depth, some of the actors claim Dhurandhar to be a ‘movie like never before.’ The industry isn’t just praising the box office collections or staying confined to appreciating Ranveer Singh and other cast members, but they are calling for awards.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar was left stunned after catching the nearly four-hour-long epic. He shared that his ‘head is still spinning’ from the experience, calling the film a masterclass. Taking to X, he posted that Ranveer deserves a National Award ‘hands down’ for this role.

Vijay Deverakonda called director Aditya Dhar a “mad genius” and described Ranveer Singh’s performance as explosive. Allu Arjun praised the film’s technical brilliance and “patriotism with swag,” calling it a “blast.” Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma went all out, comparing its impact to Sholay “x100” and calling it the start of a new cinematic era.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Story, cast and more

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy living under the name Hamza Ali Mazari. The film shows how his life changes as he deals with loss, duty and the pressure of hiding his real identity. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar’s 2 box office run continues strong.

Since its release on March 19, the film has been doing well in theatres. Many shows are full, and people are talking about it positively. With strong audience support and industry praise, the film is one of the biggest Hindi hits right now and is still running strong.