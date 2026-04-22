Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is on its way to becoming one of India’s biggest horror-comedies. Released on April 17, the Priyadarshan directorial saw a 13% surge in collections on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk, following the trend after the Monday slump.

Also facing Dhurandhar: The Revenge on the big screen, with Pushpa 2 and Bhooth Bangla battling it out on their 35th day, as they still rake in over Rs 2 crore. The Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal starrer is also set to face Yami Gautam, Avinah Tiwary, and Vikrant Massey’s ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’, releasing later this week on April 24.

While Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan‘ delayed its release among global tensions and the Dhurandhar dominion, Bhooth Bangla shone as the sole April release.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla began its theatrical run with advance bookings worth about Rs 3.75 crore. The film opened on Friday with a collection of Rs 12.25 crore across 12,386 shows nationwide, recording an average occupancy of 19%.

Collections saw an upward push over the weekend. On Saturday, the film came close to the Rs 20 crore mark as occupancy climbed to 29%. Sunday turned out to be the strongest day so far, bringing in Rs 23 crore and taking the total weekend earnings past Rs 40 crore.

However, the typical weekday slowdown was visible on Monday. The film earned Rs 6.75 crore across nearly 11,000 shows, with occupancy dipping to 14.23%. Experiencing an upward trend, the film made Rs 7.65 crore on its first Tuesday with 20% occupancy across 11,589 shows in India.

So far, the film has grossed over Rs 86.21 crore domestically, translating to a net collection of Rs 72.40 crore. Overseas, the film has added about Rs 2.5 crore, pushing its worldwide gross to roughly Rs 117.71 crore.

In terms of regional performance, Delhi NCR had the highest number of screenings with more than 1,200 shows, though occupancy remained at a healthy 29.3%. Mumbai saw 840 shows with a seat fill of 28.3%, while Bengaluru reported an occupancy at around 23% across 308 shows.