Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s horror-comedy hit the screens on April 17. Stunning the box office with a Rs 12 crore opening day, it also dominated a successful weekend run. However, as the Monday blues hit, the Bhoot Bangla box office collection dropped by over 70%.

Also starring Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Asrani, and Mithila Palkar in key roles, Bhoot Bangla marks the comeback collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after nearly 16 years. Dropping below the Rs 7 crore mark, Bhoot Bangla, is now set to face ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’ in theatres this week.

Here’s a look at the box office collection journey so far.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 4

Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla started off with Rs 3.75 crore in advance collections. After opening to Rs 12.25 crore on Friday, across 12,386 shows, it recorded an occupancy rate of 19%. As the weekend brought an upward graph, Bhoot Bangla neared the Rs 20 crore mark on Saturday at a 29% occupancy rate.

Sunday recorded the highest box office collection so far with Rs 23 crore, taking the total weekend tally to over Rs 40 crore. The Monday blues hit the box office with Rs 6.75 crore as the week began, across nearly 11000 shows and a 14.23% occupancy rate.

Overall, India has grossed more than Rs 77.34 crore, with a net collection of Rs 64.75 crore. Internationally, the global box office stands at Rs 2.5 crore, taking the overall collection to the Rs 106.34 crore mark.

ALSO READ 6 most expensive things owned by Deepika Padukone: A look inside her Rs 500 crore empire

With over 1164 shows scheduled in Delhi NCR, Bhoot Bangla recorded a 14.3% occupancy. While in Mumbai, there were only 737 shows which filled 18.8% seats. Only Bengaluru reported a healthy 20% across 303 shows in the city.

About Bhoot Bangla

Based in rural Mangalpur, it is touted to be the unofficial sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, set in the same palace as the 2007 film. Akshay Kumar, who plays Ajay, is stuck in a supernatural dilemma of arranging his sister’s wedding while investigating the venue’s mysterious history.