Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar is back in his element with his first release of 2026, ‘Bhoot Bangla’, a horror-comedy being touted as the unofficial sequel of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Marking the comeback of the key characters, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and late Asrani, they have not allowed a lukewarm box office opening.

As Akshay Kumar reunites with a Priyadarshan directorial after 16 years, fans are here for it. According to Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla‘ had sold over 34000 tickets for its opening day and reported an advance booking collection of Rs 3.5 crore. Here’s what the opening day looked like at the big screen.

Bhoot Bangla box office collection: Opening day report

Sacnilk figures suggest that the Akshay Kumar-starrer made over Rs 10 crore in India on its first day at the box office. With an occupancy rate of 19% across 12,386 shows, the horror-comedy collected Rs 12.25 crore, taking the total domestic tally to Rs 15.75 crore.

Globally, while overseas collections have been slow, the worldwide gross tally nears the Rs 24 crore mark. This represented a 250% growth compared to the pre-release and paid-preview collection, reported Sacnilk.

Bhoot Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2

Facing Ranveer Singh’s mega-blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2, at the box office, Bhoot Bangla has not broken its opening day record. The historic showdown between seasoned actor Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh’s newfound fanbase has set the bar high.

After a month of its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has still managed to record a spike in ticket sales, even as the number of screenings has reduced, according to Sacnilk. The industry tracker also revealed that the box office has yet again sided with Ranveer Singh, remaining unaffected by the 50% cut in screenings.

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The hourly trend on the ticketing platform BookMyShow also showed resilience for the spy thriller. Even in the late hours of the day, despite Bhoot Bangla’s release, Dhurandhar 2 sold 4,520 tickets as it entered its fifth week. While the Akshay Kumar starrer is thriving on fresh buzz, its box office hold might still prove strong independently.

In an hourly comparison, Bhoot Bangla had sold over 1 lakh tickets until 9 PM on its release day, while Dhurandhar 2 secured 42,530. With stars like Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt bringing a powerful impact to the Aditya Dhar directorial, Bhoot Bangal stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, the late Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar.