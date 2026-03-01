Tensions across the Middle East escalated on Saturday, February 28, after the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran. Within hours, Iran announced retaliatory attacks where it had targeted sites in Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. As the situation intensified, explosions were reported in parts of the Gulf, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait.

Missiles over Dubai

Amid the rapidly developing crisis, Indian actor Vishnu Manchu revealed that he was in Dubai at the time of the incident, visiting his family. Late Saturday night, he shared a video on X showing bright flashes streaking across the sky, appearing to capture missile interceptions overhead.

The footage, seemingly recorded from outside his residence, shows projectiles lighting up the night sky. In the background, a child can be heard reacting in fear. Manchu later wrote that the loud sounds of interceptions shook their home and frightened his young son.

“In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof,” he posted.

He also expressed gratitude to the UAE’s defence forces for maintaining security and protecting civilians during the tense hours. The actor added that moments like these serve as a reminder of how fragile life can be and ended his message with a prayer for peace.

Airspace disruptions across the Gulf

The military exchange between Iran, Israel and the United States has disrupted civilian life across the region. International airlines began canceling and rerouting flights as airspace concerns mounted. Flight tracking data showed large sections of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain largely empty as carriers avoided potential risk zones.

In the United Arab Emirates, operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) were temporarily suspended. Airport authorities reported that within hours of the suspension, more than 280 flights were cancelled and around 250 others were delayed, affecting thousands of passengers.

US confirms military action

The strikes mark a significant escalation in an already volatile standoff. Confirming Washington’s involvement, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had begun “major combat operations in Iran.” His remarks came shortly after he indicated that Washington faced a “big decision” following inconclusive talks with Tehran earlier in the week.

“We have a big decision to make. Not easy,” Trump said in a public statement, referring to Iran’s past actions and long-standing tensions between the two countries.

Region on high alert

As diplomatic channels strain and military actions intensify, governments in the region remain on high alert. For residents like Vishnu Manchu and countless families across the Gulf, the night’s events were a stark reminder of how quickly geopolitical conflict can reach civilian skies.