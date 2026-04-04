In a recent and candid interview with comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan opened up about something that will surprise many: despite nearly two decades and a lifetime in front of cameras, the actor gets terribly anxious while walking the red carpet alongside his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. For Abhishek this is a genuinely nerve-wracking experience.

The confession – delivered with his classic self-deprecating humour – quickly caught on with fans, who appreciated his refreshing honesty in an industry built on faking it till you make it

‘The most daunting thing’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, once proclaimed the ‘most beautiful woman in the world,’ has been a dominant presence at international red carpets. Her star power still shines bright even after almost three decades in the limelight and her presence at festivals like Cannes, is always a show-stopping moment with her commanding grace. It is precisely this aura, Abhishek told Lilly Singh, that makes stepping out beside her such a daunting prospect.

“It’s the most daunting thing for me to go on a red carpet, period. And if I have to do it with her, it’s terrifying,” he admitted. He went on to explain that the polished ease of those around him only compounds the feeling.

“They’re all professionals, they’re so good at it. I’m like a block of wood. I don’t know what to do,” he said. Even the basics of posing for photographers – where to place his hands, how to stand, when to smile – do not come naturally to him. “I’m very awkward,” he added, noting that photographers frequently ask him to adjust his stance or smile again, making the experience even more uncomfortable.

He recalled a humourous anecdote where his nervousness got the best of him and he actually ended up apologizing to the photographers on the red carpet. “Sir, humne kya galti ki hai? Aap itne naraaz kyun dikh rahe hain?” (Sir, what mistake have we made? Why do you look so upset?) the poor photographers asked him owing to his stiff expression to which Abhishek replied, “And I’m like, sorry.”

A marriage built on partnership, not competition

Away from the cameras, Abhishek painted a very different picture of his relationship with Aishwarya – one defined by equality, deep friendship and mutual respect. Speaking to Lilly Singh, he described the foundation of their marriage as one rooted in teamwork, saying it was “always about a partnership” and that responsibilities formed naturally between them without any formal discussion.

He credited much of this dynamic to how he was raised. He pointed out that when his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, got married, his mother was a bigger star than his father – so a relationship where the woman shines brighter never felt unusual to him.

Reflecting on his own sense of self-worth, Abhishek explained that he never wanted a marriage where his wife had to stop doing something for him to feel more secure, adding, “I don’t want to be in a partnership or in a marriage where my wife has to stop doing something because I need to feel more of a man about myself.”

On the question of parenting their daughter Aaradhya, he was equally grounded, saying that the best thing both he and Aishwarya can do is lead by example rather than by instruction.

He also spoke at length about there not being any fixed roles between him and Aishwarya, saying, “In my home, as parents, both of us try to be the best example for Aaradhya instead of telling her what is right and what is wrong. We believe in showing what to do by being that ourselves. It’s never been like, ‘Okay, I’ll teach her self-defence.’ If you’ve seen my wife, she can take care of herself. It’s never been divided like, ‘I’ll teach her self-defence, you teach her to be empathetic.’ No, it’s not that.”

He further elaborated, “Just live a good, responsible life with strong values and your child will observe and emulate that… there’s no competition.”