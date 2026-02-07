Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge first look: The wait is over. After the historic success of Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller, the first look of Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been unveiled.

Bleeding red with glory, the poster of Dhurandhar 2 sees Singh in a fiery avatar as he makes a comeback as Hamza Ali. Sharing the impressive poster on Instagram, Ranveer Singh’s post read, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai.”

Magic of Dhurandhar continues

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar became the biggest Bollywood film of all time. Hitting it out of the park, fans are still not ready to give up the big screen experience, even after its OTT release. With Dhurandhar’s box office collection numbers touching Rs 1300 crore, the first look of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is officially out.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Teaser, release date, and more

The teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release shortly today at 12:12 PM. Slated for an Eid 2026 release, the Dhurandhar dominion has sent several movies in a spiral, unable to match up to the unbeatable Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna duo. Rocking their West Asian looks, their effortless ensembles were paired with action beyond compare.

Releasing on March 19, the Dhurandhar sequel will reunite stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sunjay Dutt. Fans can expect to see more of Sara Arjun, and a likely cameo from Vicky Kaushal as Aditya Dhar merges his spy-verse in the mega-blockbuster.

The film is set to clash with Yash’s Toxic as it releases on the same date. While the first part garnered over Rs 100 crore in the opening weekend alone, the question remains – Will the sequel be bigger than the first? At the same time, trade analysts report that Toxic might dominate Dhurandhar with a Rs 300 crore boost. While Dhar followed a Vanga-esque aesthetic to decorate his film, he made a bold move to release a sequel just months after Dhurandhar’s reigning dominance over the box office.

Fans can expect intensified action, picking up from Hamza’s incomplete 26/11 revenge. As his targets get bigger and the stakes even higher, fans are up for a Rampal vs Ranveer showdown.