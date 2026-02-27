In a year dedicated to the golden era of 1990s Bollywood, one of the most exciting developments in the industry in 2026 is the official reunion of performers Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

The legendary trio is set to share the screen for the first time in 31 years in the upcoming action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. According to The Hollywood Reporter India, this collaboration is their first time working together since the 1995 film Trimurti, where they famously played three brothers.

Though much of the initial talk around King focused on it being the theatrical debut of Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan, the addition of Kapoor and Shroff has turned the project into a major event.

Closing a three-decade gap

The last time these three stars stood side-by-side was in Trimurti, which holds the unique distinction in India’s film history as the first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 1 crore on its opening day. Since then, they have occasionally worked together in pairs, but the full trio has never quite managed to align their schedules until now.

Siddharth Anand, the director behind massive hits like Pathaan, is reportedly aiming for a late 2026 release for King. Sources from Pinkvilla have noted that the chemistry between the three remains just as sharp as it was decades ago. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor bring an experienced energy that perfectly balances Shah Rukh Khan’s intensity, making this one of the most anticipated cast line-ups in years.

What we know about “King”

The film is being produced on a massive scale, with Bollywood Hungama reporting a budget of roughly Rs 350 crore. Unlike his recent heroic roles, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to play a darker, more morally grey character – reportedly a sleek assassin along the lines of Leon the professional. Bombay Times has shared that Suhana Khan will play his protégé, creating a mentor-student dynamic that drives the plot.

The cast is further packed with talent, including Abhishek Bachchan as the primary villain and Deepika Padukone in a major role. The film also features Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Set for a December 24, 2026 release, King is shaping up to be a massive Christmas event that honours the industry’s history while pushing into a high-production future.