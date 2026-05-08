The viral Hallyu Wave’s enthusiasts couldn’t get enough of South Korean stars Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum, who made their dazzling comeback as the legendary MC trio for the eighth time at the 62nd edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards. In a highly anticipated feat, the prestigious Korean awards ceremony honouring excellence across movie, TV, musical and theatre productions raised its curtains at COEX Hall D in Seoul on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Broadcast in real time by South Korean network JTBC and live-streamed by Naver, the event sponsored by Gucci saw fans’ most-cherished favourites from the K-drama world walk down the red carpet for one of the biggest Korean entertainment ceremonies. Iconic and multi-faceted celebrities like Park Ji Hoon (of Wanna One), Park Jinyoung (of GOT7), Shin Hye Sun, Im YoonA (of Girls’ Generation), Shin Se Kyung, Lee Sung Min, Lee Chae Min, Ahn Hyo Seop and many others joined the stellar lineup for the evening.

The main awards event kicked off at 4:20 pm IST, as Choo Young Woo and Chae Won Bin stepped out as presenters for the Best New Actor in Broadcast award. With Bon Appétit, Your Majesty star Lee Chae Min declared as the first winner of the night, numerous other announcements followed, giving way to a rollercoaster of emotions and reactions at the live ceremony.

Here are all the winners of the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards!

2026 Baeksang Arts Awards winners list – Broadcast

Best New Actor in Broadcast: Lee Chae Min for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Best New Actress in Broadcast: Bang Hyo Rin for Aema

Technical Achievement: Kang Seung Won for The Seasons (Music)

Best Screenplay: Song Hye Jin for You and Everything Else

Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Seung Mok for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Soo Jung for Low Life

Best Director: Park Shin Woo for Our Unwritten Seoul

62nd Baeksang Arts Awards winners – Movie

Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden

Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin for The World of Love

Best New Director: Park Joon Ho for 3670

Technical Achievement: Lee Min Hwi for Pavane (Music)

Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong for Good News

Best Supporting Actress: Shin Se Kyung for Humint

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min for No Other Choice

Best Director: Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

Gucci Impact Award: The King’s Warden

Baeksang Arts Awards – Naver Popularity Award

Yim Si Wan

Seol In Ah

Lim YoonA

Park Ji Hoon

Best Male Entertainer: Kian84

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Su Ji

Best Education Program: Our Shining Days (KBS1TV)

Best Variety Show: The Wonder Coach

Baeksang Arts Awards – Theatre/ Musical

Baeksang Young Theatre: Tank of Fire from Theatre Company

Best Performer: Kim Sin Rock for Prima Facie

Creative Achievement: Seo Byung Goo for Evita for Choreography

Best Performer in Musical: Kim Jun Su for “Beetlejuice”

Best Musical: “Arang”

This is a developing story. More winners will be added as more announcements continue.