Bollywood star Rani Mukerji recently opened up about what it’s like to work with the film industry’s three biggest stars, the Khans who have reigned supreme for decades now: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Having shared the screen with all of them throughout her career, she offered some interesting insights into how their personalities on set differ, while noting that they are all equally committed to their work.

The ‘serious’ approach of Aamir and Shah Rukh

Rani described her early experiences with Aamir Khan as an important learning period. In an interview with Galatta Plus, she recalled working with him on the 1998 film Ghulam and being struck by his intense focus. She said, “But what struck me most was the dedication he brought to every shot – the sensitivity, the seriousness, and how much of himself he gave to the performance. I had just started in the industry, and I imbibed all of that.”

This dedication made a lasting impression on her as she was starting her own career in the industry.

She shared a similar sentiment regarding Shah Rukh Khan, noting that he brings a “gentle and sensitive energy” to the set. She described both actors as being “extremely focused on giving their best shot” and essentially acting as her teachers during her formative years in cinema. To Rani, their commitment was always on full display; making the set feel like a place of deep, academic-like study of the craft.

Salman Khan’s “360-degree turn”

Working with Salman Khan, however, was a completely different experience. Rani used the term “360-degree turn” to describe the shift in atmosphere when moving from a set with Aamir or Shah Rukh to one with Salman. She explained that Salman’s style is much more relaxed on the surface, which can be misleading to those who don’t know him well.

Reflecting on his “bindaas” (carefree) attitude, Rani told Galatta Plus:

“His dedication to his craft is very different. He walks in with this swag and a bindaas attitude. You might feel like he’s not really ‘there,’ but he is present. He’s very casual about his work, but he works incredibly hard. People don’t recognize it because he doesn’t let them into that zone.”

Rani clarified that although Salman appears to keep things light and “swaggy,” he is constantly thinking about the scene. She noted that he often offers suggestions to do things differently, but he prefers to keep his effort private rather than making it a point of discussion. Despite these very different “casual” versus “serious” vibes, Rani concluded that all three remain stalwarts of the industry because of their shared passion for film.