Korean Awards Winners Live: The 2026 Director’s Cut Awards, set to go live today at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), mark the return of the 24th edition of the only awards ceremony in South Korea where directors affiliated with the Directors Guild of Korea (DGK) directly select winners in a total of 13 categories–8 film and 5 drama series–through a one-person, one-vote system.

Inaugurated in 1998, the special ceremony has since evolved into something much bigger than expected, with a Series category being newly established in 2022. Marking a grand celebration for professionals from the film industry, this year’s 24th Director’s Cut Awards will become the first time three directors share the stage as the evening’s MCs, leaving behind the conventional two-host format of the series.

Directors Jang Hang Jun (The King’s Warden), Bong Man Dae, and Kim Cho Hee will be taking the stage as centrepieces of the show tonight, as the ceremony picks the best-deserving hits released between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, as the night’s winners.

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Top nominees include actor-singer Park Ji Hoon, who earned a double-nomination in both the Film and Series categories after scoring a triumphant victory at the recently held Baeksang Arts Awards. Park Chan Wook’s star-studded directorial hit, No Other Choice, has also earned multiple nods amid a successful run this past Korean awards season.

Here are all the winners of the 24th Director’s Cut Awards.

24th Director’s Cut Awards winners list

Best New Actor (Series): TVXQ’s Yunho aka Jung Yun Ho for Low Life

Best New Actress (Series): Bang Hyo Rin for Aema

Best New Actor (Film): Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden

Best New Actress (Film): Yeom Hye Ran for No Other Choice

Best New Director: Jang Seong Ho for The King of Kings

Best Actor (Series): Hyun Bin for Made in Korea

Best Actress (Series): Im Soo Jung for Low Life

Best Actor (Film): Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden

Best Actress (Film): Seo Su Bin for The World of Love

Best Director (Series): Kang Yun Seong for Low Life

Best Director (Film): Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice

Best Screenplay | Vision Award: Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

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2026 Director’s Cut Awards nominees

24th Director’s Cut Awards – Drama

Best New Actress

  • Gong Seung Yeon for Karma
  • Nana for Climax
  • Bang Hyo Rin for Aema
  • Im Soo Jung for Low Life
  • Seo Eun Soo for Made in Korea
  • Shim Eun Kyung for Mad Concrete Dreams

Best New Actor

  • Yim Siwan for Squid Game 3
  • Park Yong Woo for Made in Korea
  • Jung Sung Il for Made in Korea
  • Jung Yun Ho aka TVXQ’s Yunho for Low Life
  • Lee Kwang Soo for Karma

Best Actress

  • Kim Yoo Jung for Dear X
  • Im Soo Jung for Low Life
  • Shim Eun Kyung for Mad Concrete Dreams
  • Lee Hanee for Aema
  • Go Hyun Jung for Queen Mantis

Best Actor

  • Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 2
  • Hyun Bin for Made in Korea
  • Park Hae Soo for Karma
  • Lee Hee Joon for Karma
  • Yang Se Jong for Low Life

Best Director

  • Kang Yun Seong for Low Life
  • Woo Min Ho for Made in Korea
  • Lee Hae Young for Aema
  • Im Soon Rye for Oh My Clients
  • Hwang Dong Hyuk for Squid Game 3

24th Director’s Cut Awards – Film

Best New Actress

  • Yeom Hye Ran for No Other Choice
  • Go Min Si for The World of Love
  • Jeon Mi Do for The King’s Warden
  • Kang Chae Yeon for The World of Love
  • Lee Jae In for Hi-Five

Best New Actor

  • Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden
  • Kim Sung Cheol for The Old Woman with the Knife
  • Yoo Yi Ha for The Final Semester
  • Park Hee Soon for No Other CHoice
  • Jo Yu Hyun for 3670

Best Actress

  • Son Ye Jin for No Other Hoice
  • Lee Hye Young for The Old Woman with the Knife
  • Jeon Mi Do for The King’s Warden
  • Seo Su Bin for The World of Love
  • Lee Jae In for Hi-Five

Best Actor

  • Park Jeong Min for The Ugly
  • Yoo Yi Ha for The Final Semester
  • Kwon Hae Hyo for The Ugly
  • Lee Byung Hun for No Other Choice
  • Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden

Best Director

  • Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice
  • Yeon Sang Ho for The Ugly
  • Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love
  • Lee Ran Hee for The Final Semester
  • Jang Hang Jun for The King’s Warden

Best New Director

  • Kim Bo Sol for The Square
  • Kim Soo Jin for Noise
  • Park Jun Ho for 3670
  • Jang Seong Ho for The King of Kings
  • Hwang Seul Gi for Red Nails

Best Screenplay

  • Park Chan Wook, Lee Kyung Mi, Don McKellar, Lee Ja Hye for No Other Choice
  • Yeon Sang Ho for The Ugly
  • Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love
  • Lee Ran Hee for The Final Semester
  • Jang Hang Ju, Hwang Sung Gu for The King’s Warden

Best New Vision

  • Park Bong Nam for 1980 Sabuk
  • Park Jun Ho for 3670
  • Jang Jong Hyun for People and Meat
  • Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love
  • Lee Ran Hee for The Final Semester

This is a live ceremony. Stay tuned for more updates.