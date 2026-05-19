Korean Awards Winners Live: The 2026 Director’s Cut Awards, set to go live today at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), mark the return of the 24th edition of the only awards ceremony in South Korea where directors affiliated with the Directors Guild of Korea (DGK) directly select winners in a total of 13 categories–8 film and 5 drama series–through a one-person, one-vote system.

Inaugurated in 1998, the special ceremony has since evolved into something much bigger than expected, with a Series category being newly established in 2022. Marking a grand celebration for professionals from the film industry, this year’s 24th Director’s Cut Awards will become the first time three directors share the stage as the evening’s MCs, leaving behind the conventional two-host format of the series.

Directors Jang Hang Jun (The King’s Warden), Bong Man Dae, and Kim Cho Hee will be taking the stage as centrepieces of the show tonight, as the ceremony picks the best-deserving hits released between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, as the night’s winners.

Top nominees include actor-singer Park Ji Hoon, who earned a double-nomination in both the Film and Series categories after scoring a triumphant victory at the recently held Baeksang Arts Awards. Park Chan Wook’s star-studded directorial hit, No Other Choice, has also earned multiple nods amid a successful run this past Korean awards season.

Here are all the winners of the 24th Director’s Cut Awards.

24th Director’s Cut Awards winners list

Best New Actor (Series): TVXQ’s Yunho aka Jung Yun Ho for Low Life

Best New Actress (Series): Bang Hyo Rin for Aema

Best New Actor (Film): Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden

Best New Actress (Film): Yeom Hye Ran for No Other Choice

Best New Director: Jang Seong Ho for The King of Kings

Best Actor (Series): Hyun Bin for Made in Korea

Best Actress (Series): Im Soo Jung for Low Life

Best Actor (Film): Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden

Best Actress (Film): Seo Su Bin for The World of Love

Best Director (Series): Kang Yun Seong for Low Life

Best Director (Film): Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice

Best Screenplay | Vision Award: Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

2026 Director’s Cut Awards nominees

24th Director’s Cut Awards – Drama

Best New Actress

Gong Seung Yeon for Karma

Nana for Climax

Bang Hyo Rin for Aema

Im Soo Jung for Low Life

Seo Eun Soo for Made in Korea

Shim Eun Kyung for Mad Concrete Dreams

Best New Actor

Yim Siwan for Squid Game 3

Park Yong Woo for Made in Korea

Jung Sung Il for Made in Korea

Jung Yun Ho aka TVXQ’s Yunho for Low Life

Lee Kwang Soo for Karma

Best Actress

Kim Yoo Jung for Dear X

Im Soo Jung for Low Life

Shim Eun Kyung for Mad Concrete Dreams

Lee Hanee for Aema

Go Hyun Jung for Queen Mantis

Best Actor

Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 2

Hyun Bin for Made in Korea

Park Hae Soo for Karma

Lee Hee Joon for Karma

Yang Se Jong for Low Life

Best Director

Kang Yun Seong for Low Life

Woo Min Ho for Made in Korea

Lee Hae Young for Aema

Im Soon Rye for Oh My Clients

Hwang Dong Hyuk for Squid Game 3

24th Director’s Cut Awards – Film

Best New Actress

Yeom Hye Ran for No Other Choice

Go Min Si for The World of Love

Jeon Mi Do for The King’s Warden

Kang Chae Yeon for The World of Love

Lee Jae In for Hi-Five

Best New Actor

Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden

Kim Sung Cheol for The Old Woman with the Knife

Yoo Yi Ha for The Final Semester

Park Hee Soon for No Other CHoice

Jo Yu Hyun for 3670

Best Actress

Son Ye Jin for No Other Hoice

Lee Hye Young for The Old Woman with the Knife

Jeon Mi Do for The King’s Warden

Seo Su Bin for The World of Love

Lee Jae In for Hi-Five

Best Actor

Park Jeong Min for The Ugly

Yoo Yi Ha for The Final Semester

Kwon Hae Hyo for The Ugly

Lee Byung Hun for No Other Choice

Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden

Best Director

Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice

Yeon Sang Ho for The Ugly

Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

Lee Ran Hee for The Final Semester

Jang Hang Jun for The King’s Warden

Best New Director

Kim Bo Sol for The Square

Kim Soo Jin for Noise

Park Jun Ho for 3670

Jang Seong Ho for The King of Kings

Hwang Seul Gi for Red Nails

Best Screenplay

Park Chan Wook, Lee Kyung Mi, Don McKellar, Lee Ja Hye for No Other Choice

Yeon Sang Ho for The Ugly

Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

Lee Ran Hee for The Final Semester

Jang Hang Ju, Hwang Sung Gu for The King’s Warden

Best New Vision

Park Bong Nam for 1980 Sabuk

Park Jun Ho for 3670

Jang Jong Hyun for People and Meat

Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

Lee Ran Hee for The Final Semester

This is a live ceremony. Stay tuned for more updates.