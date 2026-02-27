Celebrating its 23rd anniversary, the Korean Music Music Awards ceremony returned with a big bang on Thursday to uphold its years-old legacy of honouring artists purely for their musical achievements. Unlike other top K-pop music shows, the KMAs hold a reputation of broadening the competition in the music industry without weighing artists’ worth on the basis of their commercial appeal and record sales.

Held on February 26 in Seoul, the 2026 KMAs were hosted by the Korean Music Awards Selection Committee and backed by Kakao Creative Foundation, Melon, Musinsa Garage, 29CM STAGE, DAZED, Marshall, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

While K-pop icon Jennie of BLACKPINK was nominated across three major categories of the evening (Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Musician of the Year), her victory under these titles was blocked by the talented Chudahye Chagis, Lee Chan Hyuk and Hanroro, respectively.

Despite losing out on the Grand Prizes at the 2026 Korean Music Awards, she successfully swept the K-pop-focussed accolades in the genre-based categories. The “like JENNIE” hit-maker has now become the first soloist to simultaneously snag both the Best K-pop Song and Best K-pop Album categories.

To achieve this glorious milestone, the BLACKPINK member had to beat her fellow K-pop colleagues NCT’s Mark and TWICE’s Chaeyoung, and music acts Hearts2Hearts, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM and ALLDAY PROJECT.

Here are the winners of the 23rd Korean Music Awards.

23rd Korean Music Awards Grand Prize winners

Album of the Year: “SOSUMINJOK” by CHUDAHYE CHAGIS

Hanroro Rookie of the Year: Woo Huijun

2026 Korean Music Awards winners list – Genre Categories

Lifetime Achievement Award: Peregrine Falcon

Peregrine Falcon Best K-pop Album: “Ruby” by BLACKPINK’s Jennie

“Ruby” by BLACKPINK’s Jennie Best K-pop Song: “like JENNIE” by Jennie

“like JENNIE” by Jennie Best Pop Song: “Endangered Love” by Lee Chan Hyuk

“Endangered Love” by Lee Chan Hyuk Best Pop Album: “Eros” by Lee Chan Hyuk

“Eros” by Lee Chan Hyuk Best Rock Album: “UBUBU” by Wah Wah Wah & playbook

“UBUBU” by Wah Wah Wah & playbook Best Rock Song: “PunKanon” by Lee Seung Yoon

“PunKanon” by Lee Seung Yoon Best Alternative Rock Album: “Shining Strike” by Shin In Ryu

“Shining Strike” by Shin In Ryu Best Alternative Rock Song: “Spacious House” by Woo Huijun

“Spacious House” by Woo Huijun Best Metal/Hardcore Album: “neumann” by baan

“neumann” by baan Best Rap & Hip-Hop Album: “K-FLIP+” by Sik-K & Lil Moshpit

“K-FLIP+” by Sik-K & Lil Moshpit Best Rap & Hip-Hop Song: “LOV3 (feat. Bryan Chase & Okasian)” by Sik-K & Lil Moshpit

“LOV3 (feat. Bryan Chase & Okasian)” by Sik-K & Lil Moshpit Best R&B & Soul Album: “King of Ants” by Yoon Da Hye

“King of Ants” by Yoon Da Hye Best R&B & Soul Song: “Heosse!” by CHUDAHYE CHAGIS

“Heosse!” by CHUDAHYE CHAGIS Best Electronic Album: “Kirara” by KIRARA

“Kirara” by KIRARA Best Electronic Song: “Body Break” by MELKI

“Body Break” by MELKI Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Impromptu” by Lim Mijung

“Impromptu” by Lim Mijung Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Malo Live at Muddy” by Malo

“Malo Live at Muddy” by Malo Best Folk Album: “The Fragrance of Life” by Kwon Tree

“The Fragrance of Life” by Kwon Tree Best Folk Song: “Unknowingly, So Did I” by Kwon Tree

“Unknowingly, So Did I” by Kwon Tree Best Global Contemporary Album: “Time of Tree” by Gray by Silver

Watch the full Korean Music Awards 2026 ceremony: