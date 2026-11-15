The year-end K-entertainment celebrations are officially underway! Melon Music Awards are back with their 18th edition to honour Korean music excellence and this past year’s top-charting performances.

With Day 1 of MMA 2026 held at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 14, a star-studded lineup of celebrities from the K-pop and K-drama universe will return to the iconic venue for today’s second-day finale. This year’s shining stars TUIDE, IDID, HANA, Dragon Pony, aespa, AEN, I.O.I, TWS, ATEEZ, NCT Dream, Yena, RESCENE, Hearts2Hearts and RIIZE completed their initial round of performances on November 14. Now, it’s time for the second wave to take off.

Even in its absence, global sensation BTS is continuing its winning streak at such events at home. On Melon Music Awards’ Day 1, the beloved septet picked up a massive win, bagging the Album of the Year grand prize. That same day saw renowned stars in attendance, including Lee Do Hyun, Kang Hoon, Ryeon, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Tae Young, Lee Yeon, Han Ye Ri, Yoon Eun Hye, Kang So Ra, Kim Shin Young, Lee Si Woo, Roh Yoon Seo, Yoon Seung Ho, Jang Keun Suk, Lee Young Ae, Park Si Woo, and Oh Na Ra.

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This year’s awards are being presented in a total of five categories: Top 10, Major Awards, Best Awards, Special Awards and Popularity Awards, according to the Melon website. All music released between November 20, 2025, and October 14, 2026, is eligible.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where to watch Melon Music Awards 2026?

Although Melon Music Awards already wrapped up the first half of the musical festivities on Saturday, the second day’s celebrations are still awaited.

On the domestic front, South Korean audiences may tune into the K-pop music show broadcast on the Melon app or website and the Wavve platform on Sunday. The main ceremony begins at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Overseas, the MMAs will be officially available to watch on the U-NEXT platform in Japan, TVBS in Taiwan and 1theK in other global regions. Melophiles counting on the last of these three options to catch the musical fun on Sunday can watch on the Melon or 1theK YouTube channels. However, some countries may be excluded from this viewing option.

The Red Carpet event at the 18th Melon Music Awards will begin an hour before the main ceremony at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST).

18th Melon Music Awards Day 2 Lineup

Fans who missed out on performances from Day 1 can rest assured, as a dozen musical presentations are still left for the second day of this year’s Melon Music Awards. Today’s performing lineup puts together a perfect combination of veteran pioneers and new-age trendsetters.

Here are all the K-pop groups performing at the Melon Music Awards Day 2:

82MAJOR

ILLIT

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

CORTIS

hrtz.wav

IVE

KiiiKiii

LNGSHOT

NCT 127

NCT WISH

PLAVE

Meanwhile, the Presenters’ lineup, featuring heavyweight actors, for the second day of the 2026 MMAs is as follows:

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Moon Sang Min

Byun Yo Han

Tiffany Young

Lee Se Young

Roh Jeong Eui

Kim Shin Rock

Ahn Jae Hyun

Lee Joon

Lee Joo Bin

Choi Daniel

Kim Jae Young

Hong Jong Hyun

Singer Lee Seung Chul

Jonathan

YouTuber Gamst

Comedians Jang Do Yeon, Lee Chang Ho and Kwak Beom

Model Lee Hyun Yi

Recap of Melon Music Awards Day 1: Winners List