The 23rd Korean Music Awards (KMA) ceremony is just hours away! Often regarded as the ‘Korean Grammys,’ the South Korean music event is hosted by the Korean Music Awards Selection Committee and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

The KMAs go about the awards affair a bit differently than other mainstream and popular music shows in South Korea. Despite the massive expanse of the musical library released in a year, only a few go on to garner media exposure and the public’s favour.

This is where the Korean Music Awards step in, acting as a bridge between creators and consumers, and musicians and the public. With music as the prime focus while everything else shifts into the background, the KMAs pave the way for mainstream K-pop artists like BLACKPINK’s Jennie and lesser know hyperpop musicians like Effie (Kim Na Hyun) to be nominated across the same award categories.

This year’s ceremony will feature a total of 26 categories: 4 general category, 20 categories across 11 genres and 2 special categories. The selection committee responsible for making the big decisions behind the scenes comprises a vast team of experts, including music critics, academics, music industry professionals, radio show producers and many more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Korean Music Awards.

When and where to watch Korean Music Awards 2026?

According to the official KMA website, the show will go live today, February 26, at 8 pm KST (4:31 pm IST).

Kakao Entertainment has announced that it will broadcast the 23rd edition of the KMAs on Thursday. Those interested in tuning into the live streaming event may head over to its music platform Melon’s mobile app or the Melon YouTube channel. The official Korea Music Awards YouTube channel is also expected to live stream the prestigious awards ceremony.

23rd Korean Music Awards nominees

Album of the Year

“Pullup to Busan 4 More Hyper Summer It’s Gonna Be a Fuckin Movie” by Effie

“Pumping of Heart is Torturing” by Huijun Woo

“Ruby” by BLACKPINK’s Jennie

“The Fragrance of Life” by Kwon Tree

“Eros” by Lee Chan Hyuk

“SOSUMINJOK” by CHUDAHYE CHAGIS

Song of the Year

“like JENNIE” by BLACKPINK’s Jennie

“Blue Valentine” by NMIXX

“Spacious House” by Huijun Woo

“Heosse!” by Chudahye Chagis

“Endangered Love” by Lee Chan Hyuk

Musician of the Year

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

NMIXX

Effie

Hanroro

Lee Chan Hyuk

Rookie of the Year

Huijun Woo

ALLDAY PROJECT

Peach Truck Hijackers

Gongwon

Rakunelama

Best K-pop Song

“Focus” by Hearts2Hearts

“like JENNIE” by Jennie

“Blue Valentine” by NMIXX

“Spaghetti” by LE SSERAFIM ft BTS’ J-Hope

“Famous” by ALLDAY PROJECT

Best K-pop Album

“Ruby” by Jennie

“The Firstfruit” by NCT’s Mark

“Lil Fantasy Vol 1” by TWICE’s Chaeyoung

“Blue Valentine” by NMIXX

“Fe3O4: Forward” by NMIXX

Best Pop Song

“Good Goodbye” by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

“Endangered Love” by Lee Chan Hyuk

“Mirror” by Yerin Baek

“Your Love as My Pretext” by Jowall ft Haepa

“The Road to Me Is Beautiful” by Lim Hyun Jung

Best Pop Album

“Eros” by Lee Chan Hyuk

“Re:5” by Song So Hee

“Flash and Core” by Yerin Baek

“Stereo” by Hyelyn Joo

“Extraordinary” by Lim Hyun Jung

Best Rock Song

“Uncertainty” by Wah Wah Wah & Noridogam

“Apocalypse” by UINONE

“True Heart” by Green Flame Boys

“PunKanon” by Lee Seung Yoon

“Ieodo Island (Parangdo Island)” by Bae Chul Soo

Best Rock Album

“Peach Truck Hijackers” by Peach Truck Hijackers

“Odyssey” by YB

“GREENROOF” by Green Flame Boys

“UBUBU” by Wah Wah Wah & Noridogam

Best Alternative Rock Song

“Attack!” by Shin In Ryu

“Embers” by Jungwoo

“Goodbye, My Summer” by Hanroro

“Truthbuster” by Playbook

“spacious house” by Huijun Woo

Best Alternative Rock Album

“Jamong Salgu Club” by Hanroro

“VOL 07” by Gogohawk

“Time is Not Yours” by Say Sue Me

“Shining Strike” by Shin In Ryu

“Pumping of Heart is Torturing” by Huijun Woo

Best Metal & Hardcore Album

“罰錢” by Loss of Infection

“neumann” by baan

“Circle” by Methkamel

“Axiom Zero” by Dulom

“A Love Supreme” by Chain Reaction

Best R&B & Soul Song

“Povidone” by A Train ft Danpyunsun

“twin flame” by Yoon Da Hye

“Busy boy” by Hyelyn Joo

“B” by Rakunelama

“Heosse!” by Chudahye Chagis

Best R&B & Soul Album

“EVE: ROMANCE” by BIBI

“Misery” by jeebanoff

“NONG” by Shinjihang

“Wang” by Yoon Da Hye

“Sosuminjok” by Chudahye Chagis

Best Folk Song

“The Remnant Forest” by Kim Hwal Sung

“Unknowingly, So Did I” by Kwon Tree

“Between Hard Rain” by Joung Tae Choon

“Heart of a Dog” by Sanmanhan

“A Day” by Kim Chang Wan

Best Folk Album

“Sanmanhan 2” by Sanmanhan

“Between Hard Rain” by Joung Tae Choon & Park Eun Ohk

“The Remnant Forest” by Kim Hwal Sung

“The Fragrance of Life” by Kwon Tree

“Elsewhere” by Lucid Fall

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Remnants” by Jung Sumin

“Bium Project II: After Bium” by Shin Ahram

“Impromptu” by Mijung Lim

“Invisible Worker” by yonglee & the DOLTANG

“FOurth Page: Meaning of a Nest” by Sun Mi Hong

Best Jazz Album

“Love Letters” by Maria Kim

“A Timeless Place” by Kang Yunmi & John Stowell

“Malo Live At Muddy” by Malo

“Oldie but Goldie” by Oldie but Goldie

“Breathing In” by Hakyung

Best Global Contemporary Album