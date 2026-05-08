As South Korea‘s only top awards ceremony that honours film, TV and theatre, Baeksang Arts Awards are back with their 62nd edition today!

Friday’s show-stopping event will witness the best of the best battling out for the top prize, while some veteran icons, like comedy heavyweight Yoo Jae Suk, have been snubbed entirely.

The Park Ji Hoon-led The King’s Warden, the surprising entry that managed to snag the title of the highest-grossing movie in Korean box office history, will go up against Lee Byung Hun-starrer critically acclaimed period piece No Other Choice in the Best Movie race.

Up against multiple others, both these movies will ultimately settle the commercial vs critical success debate as well. The Park Chan Wook directorial No Other Choice currently stands tall with the most nominations, competing in 7 categories, including Best Actor and Best Director.

With this year’s theme as “The Stage,” the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards is also marked by multiple returns, including Italian luxury brand Gucci’s comeback as the titular sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. Similarly, the beloved MC trio of Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum will be joining forces for the eighth year as the ceremony’s hosts.

In the face of such heartwarming familiarity, Baeksang has also introduced its biggest change this year: adding musicals to the mix. This marks the first time a new competitive division has been introduced to the show since TV’s addition in 1974.

2026 Baeksang Arts Awards live streaming and time

The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards with Gucci will be held at 7:50 pm KST (4:20 pm IST) today in Hall D at Coex, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Ahead of the main event, the red carpet show will kick off at 5:50 pm KST (2:20 pm IST).

The highly-anticipated K-drama awards show will be broadcast by South Korean channels JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4 in real times. The Naver Corporation (https://chzzk.naver.com/live/a3b8f675d0611ab9efbdc8ca80138a8f) will stand out as the exclusive official livestream partner for the show this evening.

62nd Baeksang Arts Awards lineup

The star-studded lineup of this year’s presenters includes:

Jung Sung Il

Roh Yoon Seo

Choo Young Woo

Chae Won Bin

Shin Dong Yup

Lee Su Ji

Jeon Do Yeon

Jo Jung Suk

Ju Ji Hoon

Kim Tae Ri

Song Seung Hwan

Choi Jung Won

Yoo Jung Sang

Cha Ji Yeon

Byun Yo Han

Roh Jae Won

Yim Si Wan

Seol In Ah

Ji Chang Wook

Lee Hee Joon

Park Eun Bin

Kim So Hyun

Hwang Min Hyun

Song Kang

2026 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

Broadcast Category

Best Drama

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (tvN)

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)

You and Everything Else (Netflix)

Low Life (Disney+)

The Dream Life of Mr Kim (JTBC)

Best New Actress

Bang Hyo Rin for Aema

Jeon So Young for Honour

Choi Ji Su for Undercover Miss Hong

Shin Sia for Resident Playbook

Kim Min for Low Life

Best New Actor

Bae Na Ra for Weak Hero Class 2

Lee Chae Min for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Hong Min Ki for To My Beloved Thief

Jung Jun Won for Resident Playbook

Kim Jin Wook for Low Life

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun for You and Everything Else

Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul

Lim Yoona for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Shin Hye Sun for The Art of Sarah

Park Ji Hyun for You and Everything Else

Best Actor

Park Jinyoung for Our Unwritten Seoul

Lee Junho for Typhoon Family

Ji Sung for The Judge Returns

Ryu Seung Ryong for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Hyun Bin for Made in Korea

Best Supporting Actress

Lee Yi Dam for The Art of Sarah

Ha Yoon Kyung for Undercover Miss Hong

Myung Se Bin for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Won Mi Kyung for Our Unwritten Seoul

Lim Soo Jung for Low Life

Best Supporting Actor

Yoo Seung Mok for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Jang Seung Jo for As You Stood By

Kim Gun Woo for You and Everything Else

Jin Sun Kyu for Aema

Kim Gun Woo for You and Everything Else

Best Director

Jo Yeong Min for You and Everything Else

Park Shin Woo for Our Unwritten Seoul

Yoo Young Eun for Can This Love Be Translated

Woo Min Ho for Made in Korea

Jo Hyun Tack for The Dream Life of Mr Kim

Best Screenplay

Lee Kang for Our Unwritten Seoul

Chu Song Yeon for The Art of Sarah

Song Hye Jin for You and Everything Else

Lee Seon for To My Beloved Thief

Kwon Jong Kwan for The Price of Confession

Technical Achievement

Kim Nam Sik for Low Life (VFX)

Eom Seong Tak for You and Everything Else (Cinematography)

Kang Seung Won for The Seasons (Music)

Kim Tae Sung for Made in Korea (Cinematography)

Yoon Jin Hee for Crime Scene Zero (Art Direction)

Best Variety Show

The White Collars 2 (Coupang Play)

The Wonder Coach (MBC)

The Ballad of Us (SBS)

Culinary Class Wars 2 (Netflix)

Extreme84 (MBC)

Best Educational Program

The Talent War (KBS1)

The Holy Elements (KBS1)

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (Netflix)

Our Shining Days (KBS1)

The Strange Vet in the Strange Zoo (SBS)

Best Female Entertainer

Seol In Ah

Jang Do Yeon

Hong Jin Kyung

Kim Yeon Koung

Lee Soo Ji

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Lee Seo Jin

Choo Sung Hoon

Kim Won Hun

Kwak Beom

Movie Category

Best Movie

Good News

The King’s Warden

The World of Love

No Other Choice

The Final Semester

Gucci Impact Award

Pavane

The Final Semester

The World of Love

The King’s Garden

People and Meat

Best New Actress

Shin Eun Soo for Love Untangled

Choi Yu Ri for My Daughter is a Zombie

Chae Won Bin for YADANG: The Snitch

Seo Su Bin for The World of Love

Shin Sia for Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight)

Best New Actor

Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden

Ahn Hyo Seop for Omniscient Reader

Yoo Lee Ha for The Final Semester

Cho You Hyun for 3670

Moon Snag Min for Pavane

Best Actress

Mun Ka Young for Once We Were Us

Son Ye Jin for No Other Choice

Han Ye Ri for Spring Night

Lee Hye Young for The Old Woman With the Knife

Go Ah Sung for Pavane

Best Actor

Park Jeong Min for The Ugly

Lee Byung Hun for No Other Choice

Koo Kyo Hwan for Once We Were Us

Hong Hyung for Good News

Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden

Best Supporting Actress

Yeon Hye Ran for No Other Choice

Jeon Mi Do for The King’s Warden

Shin Sae Kyeong for HUMINT

Jang Hye Jin for The World of Love

Shin Hyun Been for The Ugly

Best Supporting Actor

Jang Yong for People and Meat

Park Jae Hoon for HUMINT

Yoo Ji Te for The King’s Warden

Ryoo Seung Bum for Good News

Lee Sung Min for No Other Choice

Best Director

Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice

Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

Kim Do Young for Once We Were Us

Byun Sung Hyun for Good News

Jang Hang Jun for The King’s Warden

Best Screenplay

Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong for Good News

Lim Na Moo for People and Meat

Park Joon Ho for 3670

Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love

Yeon Sang Ho for The Ugly

Technical Achievement

Kim Sang Beom and Kim Ho Bin for Good News (Edit)

Kim Woo Hyung for No Other Choice (Film)

Lee Mok Won for The Ugly (Art)

Lee Min Hwi for Pavane (Music)

Jung Sung Jin and Kim Woo Chul for Omnisicient Reader (VFX)

Theatre

Baeksang Best Theatre

“A Mirror”

“End Wall”

“Last Interview”

“SAMMAEKYUNG”

“Jellyfish”

Musical

Best Musical