As South Korea‘s only top awards ceremony that honours film, TV and theatre, Baeksang Arts Awards are back with their 62nd edition today!
Friday’s show-stopping event will witness the best of the best battling out for the top prize, while some veteran icons, like comedy heavyweight Yoo Jae Suk, have been snubbed entirely.
The Park Ji Hoon-led The King’s Warden, the surprising entry that managed to snag the title of the highest-grossing movie in Korean box office history, will go up against Lee Byung Hun-starrer critically acclaimed period piece No Other Choice in the Best Movie race.
Up against multiple others, both these movies will ultimately settle the commercial vs critical success debate as well. The Park Chan Wook directorial No Other Choice currently stands tall with the most nominations, competing in 7 categories, including Best Actor and Best Director.
With this year’s theme as “The Stage,” the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards is also marked by multiple returns, including Italian luxury brand Gucci’s comeback as the titular sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. Similarly, the beloved MC trio of Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum will be joining forces for the eighth year as the ceremony’s hosts.
In the face of such heartwarming familiarity, Baeksang has also introduced its biggest change this year: adding musicals to the mix. This marks the first time a new competitive division has been introduced to the show since TV’s addition in 1974.
2026 Baeksang Arts Awards live streaming and time
The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards with Gucci will be held at 7:50 pm KST (4:20 pm IST) today in Hall D at Coex, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Ahead of the main event, the red carpet show will kick off at 5:50 pm KST (2:20 pm IST).
The highly-anticipated K-drama awards show will be broadcast by South Korean channels JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4 in real times. The Naver Corporation (https://chzzk.naver.com/live/a3b8f675d0611ab9efbdc8ca80138a8f) will stand out as the exclusive official livestream partner for the show this evening.
62nd Baeksang Arts Awards lineup
The star-studded lineup of this year’s presenters includes:
- Jung Sung Il
- Roh Yoon Seo
- Choo Young Woo
- Chae Won Bin
- Shin Dong Yup
- Lee Su Ji
- Jeon Do Yeon
- Jo Jung Suk
- Ju Ji Hoon
- Kim Tae Ri
- Song Seung Hwan
- Choi Jung Won
- Yoo Jung Sang
- Cha Ji Yeon
- Byun Yo Han
- Roh Jae Won
- Yim Si Wan
- Seol In Ah
- Ji Chang Wook
- Lee Hee Joon
- Park Eun Bin
- Kim So Hyun
- Hwang Min Hyun
- Song Kang
2026 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees
Broadcast Category
Best Drama
- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (tvN)
- Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)
- You and Everything Else (Netflix)
- Low Life (Disney+)
- The Dream Life of Mr Kim (JTBC)
Best New Actress
- Bang Hyo Rin for Aema
- Jeon So Young for Honour
- Choi Ji Su for Undercover Miss Hong
- Shin Sia for Resident Playbook
- Kim Min for Low Life
Best New Actor
- Bae Na Ra for Weak Hero Class 2
- Lee Chae Min for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
- Hong Min Ki for To My Beloved Thief
- Jung Jun Won for Resident Playbook
- Kim Jin Wook for Low Life
Best Actress
- Kim Go Eun for You and Everything Else
- Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Lim Yoona for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
- Shin Hye Sun for The Art of Sarah
- Park Ji Hyun for You and Everything Else
Best Actor
- Park Jinyoung for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Lee Junho for Typhoon Family
- Ji Sung for The Judge Returns
- Ryu Seung Ryong for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
- Hyun Bin for Made in Korea
Best Supporting Actress
- Lee Yi Dam for The Art of Sarah
- Ha Yoon Kyung for Undercover Miss Hong
- Myung Se Bin for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
- Won Mi Kyung for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Lim Soo Jung for Low Life
Best Supporting Actor
- Yoo Seung Mok for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
- Jang Seung Jo for As You Stood By
- Kim Gun Woo for You and Everything Else
- Jin Sun Kyu for Aema
- Kim Gun Woo for You and Everything Else
Best Director
- Jo Yeong Min for You and Everything Else
- Park Shin Woo for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Yoo Young Eun for Can This Love Be Translated
- Woo Min Ho for Made in Korea
- Jo Hyun Tack for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
Best Screenplay
- Lee Kang for Our Unwritten Seoul
- Chu Song Yeon for The Art of Sarah
- Song Hye Jin for You and Everything Else
- Lee Seon for To My Beloved Thief
- Kwon Jong Kwan for The Price of Confession
Technical Achievement
- Kim Nam Sik for Low Life (VFX)
- Eom Seong Tak for You and Everything Else (Cinematography)
- Kang Seung Won for The Seasons (Music)
- Kim Tae Sung for Made in Korea (Cinematography)
- Yoon Jin Hee for Crime Scene Zero (Art Direction)
Best Variety Show
- The White Collars 2 (Coupang Play)
- The Wonder Coach (MBC)
- The Ballad of Us (SBS)
- Culinary Class Wars 2 (Netflix)
- Extreme84 (MBC)
Best Educational Program
- The Talent War (KBS1)
- The Holy Elements (KBS1)
- The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (Netflix)
- Our Shining Days (KBS1)
- The Strange Vet in the Strange Zoo (SBS)
Best Female Entertainer
- Seol In Ah
- Jang Do Yeon
- Hong Jin Kyung
- Kim Yeon Koung
- Lee Soo Ji
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Lee Seo Jin
- Choo Sung Hoon
- Kim Won Hun
- Kwak Beom
Movie Category
Best Movie
- Good News
- The King’s Warden
- The World of Love
- No Other Choice
- The Final Semester
Gucci Impact Award
- Pavane
- The Final Semester
- The World of Love
- The King’s Garden
- People and Meat
Best New Actress
- Shin Eun Soo for Love Untangled
- Choi Yu Ri for My Daughter is a Zombie
- Chae Won Bin for YADANG: The Snitch
- Seo Su Bin for The World of Love
- Shin Sia for Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight)
Best New Actor
- Park Ji Hoon for The King’s Warden
- Ahn Hyo Seop for Omniscient Reader
- Yoo Lee Ha for The Final Semester
- Cho You Hyun for 3670
- Moon Snag Min for Pavane
Best Actress
- Mun Ka Young for Once We Were Us
- Son Ye Jin for No Other Choice
- Han Ye Ri for Spring Night
- Lee Hye Young for The Old Woman With the Knife
- Go Ah Sung for Pavane
Best Actor
- Park Jeong Min for The Ugly
- Lee Byung Hun for No Other Choice
- Koo Kyo Hwan for Once We Were Us
- Hong Hyung for Good News
- Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden
Best Supporting Actress
- Yeon Hye Ran for No Other Choice
- Jeon Mi Do for The King’s Warden
- Shin Sae Kyeong for HUMINT
- Jang Hye Jin for The World of Love
- Shin Hyun Been for The Ugly
Best Supporting Actor
- Jang Yong for People and Meat
- Park Jae Hoon for HUMINT
- Yoo Ji Te for The King’s Warden
- Ryoo Seung Bum for Good News
- Lee Sung Min for No Other Choice
Best Director
- Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice
- Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love
- Kim Do Young for Once We Were Us
- Byun Sung Hyun for Good News
- Jang Hang Jun for The King’s Warden
Best Screenplay
- Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong for Good News
- Lim Na Moo for People and Meat
- Park Joon Ho for 3670
- Yoon Ga Eun for The World of Love
- Yeon Sang Ho for The Ugly
Technical Achievement
- Kim Sang Beom and Kim Ho Bin for Good News (Edit)
- Kim Woo Hyung for No Other Choice (Film)
- Lee Mok Won for The Ugly (Art)
- Lee Min Hwi for Pavane (Music)
- Jung Sung Jin and Kim Woo Chul for Omnisicient Reader (VFX)
Theatre
Baeksang Best Theatre
- “A Mirror”
- “End Wall”
- “Last Interview”
- “SAMMAEKYUNG”
- “Jellyfish”
Musical
Best Musical
- “Laika”
- “Man In Hanbok
- “ARANG”
- “The Longest Nights”
- “RED HARE: JEOKTO”