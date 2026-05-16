2026 ASEA Winners Day 1 Live: The 2026 Asia Star Entertainer Awards launched its two-day celebrations on Saturday, May 16, with MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and IVE’s Rei as the main hosts of the live ceremony’s first day. Held at the Belluna Dome in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, the show witnessed top stars from South Korea and Japan walking down the red carpet at 10:30 am IST.

Merely hours later, the main event kicked off by honouring rookie music acts that have put their best foot forward from the get-go to elevate the Asian music industry’s golden glory. On Saturday, Japanese boy band DXTeen was one of the first acts to set the stage on fire, while the day’s lineup had already reserved performance slots for iconic groups like ENHYPEN, &TEAM, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, VVUP, IDID and more for later.

Actors Lee Junho, Go Young Jung and Akasaka Akira will soon walk out as presenters of the day as well.

Here are all the winners of the Asia Star Entertainer Awards Day 1.

2026 Asia Star Entertainer Awards winners list: Day 1, May 16

ASEA Hot Icon: CUTIE STREET, FRUITS ZIPPER, DXTEEN

ASEA Hot Trend: VVUP, SWEET STEADY, IDID, CANDY TUNE

ASEA The Best Performance: Kyoka

ASEA Producer: Misa Kimura

ASEA The Best New Artist: ALPHA DRIVE ONE

The Platinum: ENHYPEN, &TEAM

The Best Solo (Male):

The Best Solo (Female)

The Best Trot

This is a live show. More updates will be added soon.