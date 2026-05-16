The 2026 Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) are back to charm the audiences around the world!
Set to be held this weekend on May 16 and 17 at the Belluna Dome in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, the show will see MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and IVE’s Rei joining forces as the main hosts on Day 1.
Both K-pop icons will be reprising their MC duties for the second consecutive time after previously making the most of these roles on separate days last year. Their return to the big stage was inevitable, given how they won the viewership over with their witty hosting skills.
Fellow K-pop idol Max Changmin, often crowned a “Living Legend” of the K-entertainment industry, will also elevate the award ceremony‘s relevance by stepping out as a presenter. Countless powerhouse performers from South Korea and Japan have taken on the responsibility to showcase spell-binding stage productions, as deserving artists who have made grave contributions to the Asian entertainment industry this past year score massive victories.
Here’s everything you need to know about ASEA 2026 beginning today.
When and where to watch Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2026: Live streaming details
This year’s ceremony, featuring a star-studded lineup of Korean actors, singers, and other Asian entertainers, will be livestreamed online for the global audience over the weekend.
According to the ASEA 2026 Online Live Stream Guide, K-wave enthusiasts may tune into Naver’s video streaming service CHZZK, Naver TV (international), and U-Next (Japan) on May 16 and 17, 2026.
The live event will kick off with a red carpet segment at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST), which will be followed by the main ceremony at 5:30 pm KST (2 pm IST). The same schedule will be followed on Saturday and Sunday.
2026 Asia Star Entertainer Awards lineup
On Day 1 (Saturday) of ASEA 2026, labelmates MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and IVE’s Rei will come forward as the main hosts of the night. Meanwhile, TVXQ’s Max Changmin and K-drama icon Lee Sung Kyung will take over the MC duties the following day.
Asia Star Entertainer Awards presenters and performers
Presenters: South Korean stars Lee Junho and Go Youn Jung, and Japanese actor Akasaka Akira will serve as presenters on Day 1, May 16. Breakout actor Lee Chae Min, who recently snagged the Best New Actor (TV) title at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards, will take on the responsibility of presenting an award on the second day, May 17.
Performers: Asian music acts ENHYPEN, &TEAM, IDID, VVUP, FRUITS ZIPPER, CANDY TUNE, SWEET STEADY, CUTIE STREET, Kimura Misa, DXTEEN, Kyoka, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, and Sato Atsuhiro will leave audiences across the world starstruck with their performances on Saturday.
Thereafter, ATEEZ, Hearts2Hearts, NOWZ, xikers, THE RAMPAGE, Wonho, Kwon Eunbi, Ikuta Tom, and WILD BLUE will continue charming viewers with their electrifying presentations on Sunday.
In the lead-up to the two-day live ceremony, ASEA officials announced the Top 5 ranks across several fan-voted categories. Here are the top contenders for the Fan Choice Couple, Fan Choice Actress, Fan Choice Actor, Fan Choice Singer, and other awards. The final voting round for ‘The Best’ category remained open until May 10, whereas voting for the ‘Fan Choice’ category is still open till May 17.
Best Male Group
PLAVE
Stray Kids
BTS
&TEAM
ATEEZ ENHYPEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
ZEROBASEONE
EXO
NEXZ
Best Female Group
Isegye Idol
Hearts2Hearts
NiziU
BABYMONSTER
i-dle
BLACKPINK
IVE
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
IZUNA
Best Male Solo
Lim Young Woong
TXT’s Yeonjun
Max Changmin
BTS’ Jin
SHINee’s Taemin
SHINee’s Key
EXO’s Baekhyun
Daesung
TXVQ’s U-Know
Jeong Dong Won
Best Female Solo
i-dle’s Miyeon
i-dle’s Yuqi
Sunmi
IVE’s An Yujin
ITZY’s Yeji
IU
Red Velvet’s Seulgi
ILLIT’s Wonhee
Taeyeon
LIZ
Best New Artist
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
LNGSHOT
CORTIS
IDID
Mermaid
AHOF
CLOSE YOUR EYES
KIRAS
aoen
SKINZ
Best Trot
Lim Young Woong
Lee Chanwon
Park Ji Hyeon
Jeong Dong Won
Kim Yong Bin
Young Tak
Jang Min Ho
Park Seo Jin
Son Tae Jin
Hong Jin Young
Best OST
“You are Spring” by ZEROBASEONE’s Hanbin for Spring Fever
“An Unknown Life” by Youngtak for For Eagle Brothers
“Updraft” by Han for Typhoon Family
“Just Like the First Time” by Jongho for The Nice Guy
“Ruin My Life” by BOYNEXTDOOR for Transit Love 4
“On Such Day” by Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Seungmin and IN for Resident Playbook
“Loving You” by Han Sung Woon for To My Beloved Thief
“Love on the Canvas” by RIIZE’s Sohee for Transit Love 4
“Coming for you” by ex-ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao for Shine on Me
“I’m the Trouble” by BIGBANG’s Daesung for Nice to Not Meet You
Best Actor
Byeon Woo Seok
Lee Junho
Park Jinyoung (GOT7)
Park Jihoon
Cha Eunwoo
Kim Dong Han
EXO’s DO aka Doh Kyungsoo
Choo Young Woo
Seo Inguk
Lee Chae Min
Best Actress
Kim Hye Yoon
Im YoonA
Shin Hye Sun
Kim You Jung
Nam Ji Hyun
TWICE’s Dahyun
Cho Yi Hyun
Bae Suzy
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
Go Youn Jung
Fan Choice 5th Generation
RIIZE
AHOF
TWS
NEXZ
POW
ZEROBASEONE
XODIAC
n.SSign
BOYNEXTDOOR
VVUP
Fan Choice Singer
Lim Young Woong
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids’ Bang Chan
BTS
Lee Chanwon
BTS’ Jimin
G-Dragon
Jeong Dong Won
BTS’ V
Isegye Idol
Fan Choice Actor/ Actress
Lee Junho
Park Jinyoung
Cha Eunwoo
Park Jihoon
Byeon Woo Seok
Lee Joon Hyuk
Kim Hye Yoon
Yoona
Choo Young Woo
Lee Cha Min
Fan Choice Couple
Lee Chae Min and Yoona for Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin for Dynamite Kiss
Lee Junho and Kim Minha for Typhoone Family
Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon for No Tail to Tell
Moon Sang Min and Nam Ji Hyun for To My Beloved Thief
Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun for Good Boy
Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun for Head Over Heels
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo Inguk for Boyfriend on Demand
IU and Byeon Woo Seok fro Perfect Crown
Go Young Jung and Kim Seon Ho for Can This Love Be Translated?