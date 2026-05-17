2026 ASEA Day 2 Winners Live: Wonho, i-dle’s Yuqi, Kwon Eunbi, xikers, and NOWZ were among some of the first K-pop music acts to get their flowers on 2026 Asia Star Entertainer Awards Day 2. The second day of music-driven festivities kicked off at the Belluna Dome in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday, May 17, with TVXQ’s Max Changmin and K-drama icon Lee Sung Kyung taking over as hosts after MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and IVE’s Rei displayed impeccable stage chemistry as the main MCs on Saturday.

Following performances by ENHYPEN, &TEAM, IDID, VVUP, FRUITS ZIPPER, CANDY TUNE, SWEET STEADY, CUTIE STREET, Kimura Misa, DXTEEN, Kyoka, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, and Sato Atsuhiro on ASEA 2026 Day 1, ATEEZ, Hearts2Hearts, NOWZ, xikers, THE RAMPAGE, Wonho, Kwon Eunbi, Ikuta Tom, and WILD BLUE took the stage on Sunday to wrap up a stellar lineup of powerhouse presentations planned for the weekend.

Today’s announcements will primarily be focused on 100% fan-voted award categories. Grand Prize / Daesang winners were already announced on Saturday, and here’s what the tally looked like: ENHYPEN took home the Album of the Year honour for “Desire: Unleash,” while also being crowned the Artist of the Year, BLACKPINK’s “Jump” took the lead as the Song of the Year, and &TEAM won hearts with a worthy Performance of the Year win.

Here are all the winners from the second day of the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2026!

2026 Asia Star Entertainer Awards Day 2 Winners List

Hot Icon: xikers

Hot Trend: NOWZ

The Best Stage: Kwon Eunbi, Wonho

The Best Solo (Female): i-dle’s Yuqi

The Best Stage (Japan): Ikuta Toma

The Grand Legendary Artist of Asia: TVXQ

The Best Character (Female): Lee Sung Kyung

The Best OST: “You Are Spring” by Sung Hanbin of ZEROBASEONE (Spring Fever K-drama)

The Best Group (Female): Hearts2Hearts

The Best Character (Male): Lee Chae Min

The Best Group (Male): Stray Kids

The Best Conceptual Artist: ATEEZ

This is a live show. Stay tuned for more updates and winning announcements.