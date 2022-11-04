Delhi NCR air pollution: How to check air quality or AQI in your area using mobile phone

It seems like that time of the year has come when you will be surrounded by thick smog, and start having coughs and other respiratory-related issues. Every year, after Diwali this situation occurs due to firecracker bursting, vehicle pollution and stubble burning that occur in the northern part of India. The problem usually occurs in parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP where soon you will start feeling like you are living in a gas chamber.



Since this situation can’t be avoided, it is advised that you avoid going to polluted places and start checking Air Quality Index (AQI).



How is Air Quality measured (AQI)?



The Air Quality Index is measured between 0 to 500. The higher the AQI level, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. Whereas an AQI score of 50 or less shows healthy air. Air Quality Index is measured after taking five pollutants into account which include: Ozone, Nitrogen Dioxide, Sulphur Dioxide, PM2.5 particles, and PM 10 particles.



Here’s how you can measure AQI levels in your area:



Although there are several apps and websites out there which help in tracking AQI levels, the level of authenticity might differ. Otherwise, if you want to know the exact AQI levels of the place you are living in you can always go to the official site, which is https://app.cpcbccr.com/AQI_India/.



Another website which gives accurate results is SAFAR India, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. This website will give accurate results directly from the Ministry of Earth Science, Govt of India and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.



Then for all iOS users out, there is the Apple Weather app. This app comes pre-installed on all Apple smartphones.



Whereas, for Android users, Google Maps comes to the rescue which helps you in checking the air quality index of your area or the locality you are residing in.



Apart from this, you can also use some of these apps to measure the AQI of your area which includes, Breezometer (Google Playstore), Airvisuals (Playstore/iOS), Plume Air Report (Playstore/iOS) among others.

ALSO READ | Nothing to slash Ear Stick wireless earphones price by Rs 1,000 for these buyers: Check details