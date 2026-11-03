Apple has achieved an all-time quarterly revenue record in India for the September period, highlighting the nation’s rise as one of the consumer tech giant’s fastest-growing engines in emerging markets.

The landmark milestone, revealed during Apple’s latest earnings call, was driven by a surge in iPhone upgrades, strong adoption of the Mac lineup, and key strategic expansion into the country’s payment ecosystem with Apple Pay.

iPhone upgrades lead the charge

During the call, Apple Chief Executive Officer John Ternus emphasised that India was a standout contributor to the company’s global upgrade cycle.

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Despite ongoing foreign exchange headwinds and global supply constraints, Apple reported an all-time high for iPhone upgraders in India, placing the market alongside established regions like the US and mainland China. World Panel survey metrics cited by executives confirmed that the iPhone ranked as a top-selling model across urban centers in India.

Globally, the smartphone division generated $57.6 billion in revenue for the September quarter — a 17% increase year-over-year.

Mac lineup achieves milestone sales

The growth story extended into hardware beyond the smartphone ecosystem. Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh reported that Mac operations achieved an all-time revenue record in India, mirroring high demand seen across Southeast Asia.

Parekh pointed to robust adoption of the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro models as primary drivers of increase in sales. Globally, Mac sales grew 24% year-over-year to $10.8 billion, bolstered by enterprise and consumer demand in both developed and emerging markets.

Apple Pay expands digital ecosystem

Complementing its hardware gains, Apple’s Services segment also reached a historic high in India. Worldwide Services revenue reached $31.6 billion, up 10% year-over-year despite over 1.5 percentage points of foreign exchange headwinds.

A major catalyst for Apple’s footprint in India is the recent launch of Apple Pay in partnership with Axis Bank. Bringing its native payment infrastructure to one of the world’s largest consumer markets, Apple added India to a global footprint that now expands over 90 active markets worldwide.

Apple’s emerging market strategy for global

The India record came as Apple reported a global September quarter revenue of $114.5 billion, marking a 12% jump year-over-year.

With double-digit growth registered across the Americas, Europe, Greater China, and Asia-Pacific, Apple’s momentum in India stands out as a key growth driver for the company’s long-term global footprint.