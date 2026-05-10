Apple has rolled out a special Mother’s Day sale in India, offering cashback deals on some of its latest products, including the iPhone 17 Pro, MacBook Neo, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watch models. The sale is now live on Apple’s official India store and includes some of the company’s newest products and a chance to save up to Rs 10,000 on selected devices.

The company is not directly reducing product prices. Instead, buyers can get instant cashback offers while making payments through eligible bank cards such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and American Express. Apple has positioned the campaign as a gifting opportunity ahead of Mother’s Day celebrations.

Cashback offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the cashback offer on premium devices like the iPhone 17 Pro and MacBook Pro models. Customers purchasing select MacBook Pro variants can receive cashback of up to Rs 10,000, depending on the model and payment method used.

Apple’s recently launched MacBook Neo is also included in the sale. The laptop continues to be priced at Rs 69,900, but eligible customers can get a cashback of Rs 3,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 66,900. The MacBook Neo was introduced earlier this year as Apple’s most affordable MacBook for students and everyday users.

Apple is also offering cashback deals on its iPad lineup

Apart from laptops, Apple is also offering cashback deals on its iPad lineup, including the newer iPad Air models. AirPods and Apple Watch devices are also part of the promotion, giving buyers discounts across different product categories.

Although the official prices of the products remain unchanged, the cashback benefits lower the final purchase amount during checkout. Similar promotional campaigns have previously been introduced by Apple during festive seasons such as Diwali and back-to-school sales in India.

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The Mother’s Day sale comes at a time when premium smartphone and laptop demand continues to grow in the Indian market. With offers available on several popular Apple products, the company is likely aiming to attract customers planning upgrades or gift purchases during the festive occasion.

However, customers should note that the discounts are completely bank-dependent, meaning only users with eligible cards will be able to avail the maximum cashback benefits.