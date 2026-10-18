A Delhi consumer commission has directed an online shopping platform and a mattress brand to refund Rs 6,934 to a customer who received a smaller, non-branded mattress instead of the orthopaedic mattress he had ordered. The commission also awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs, holding that the failure to resolve the complaint amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South-II, New Delhi, found that the customer had received a product that did not match his order and that the parties had failed to address his grievance for more than three months.

According to The Indian Express, the commission passed the order on September 25. The bench comprised president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Dr Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia.

“Opposite party-1 (Online shopping platform) and opposite party-3 (mattress brand) failed to redress the grievance for over three months, which squarely constitutes a gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice,” the commission observed, adding that photographs on record substantiated the delivery of a smaller, non-branded mattress.

Customer receives wrong mattress

Rajneesh Sharma ordered a double-size orthopaedic mattress measuring 72 by 48 by 8 inches through an online shopping platform on October 27, 2024, for Rs 6,934.

According to his complaint, the product delivered on November 7 was smaller than the one ordered and did not carry the expected brand identification.

Sharma paid for the mattress using his credit card. He subsequently submitted photographs of the delivered product, the invoice and payment records to support his claim that the item did not match the order.

He said he contacted customer support several times, seeking either a replacement with the correct mattress or a refund, but his efforts did not resolve the matter.

He later sent emails and a legal notice asking the concerned parties to collect the incorrect product and refund his money or supply the mattress he had purchased.

Sharma sought Rs 2 lakh for mental agony and harassment, another Rs 2 lakh for the failure to collect or replace the product, and Rs 50,000 towards litigation expenses.

Commission finds mis-selling

The commission found that the invoice established the purchase of the specified orthopaedic mattress for Rs 6,934, while the photographs supported the allegation that the delivered product was smaller and non-branded.

The order identified the online shopping platform as opposite party 1 and the mattress brand, Dr Smith Orthopedic Mattress, as opposite party 3. Both failed to appear despite notice and were proceeded against ex parte by an order dated September 26, 2025.

The commission noted that the parties had not filed evidence to rebut Sharma’s allegations. It concluded that delivering a product different from the one ordered and failing to resolve the grievance amounted to mis-selling and an unfair trade practice.

Refund with interest and Rs 25,000 compensation

The commission directed the online platform and the mattress brand to refund Rs 6,934, with interest at 6% per annum from October 27, 2024, the invoice date, until the amount is realised.

They were given 60 days to comply. If they fail to pay within that period, the refund amount will carry interest at 7% per annum until payment.

The commission also ordered them to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment, inconvenience and unfair trade practice and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

The refund, compensation and litigation costs total Rs 31,934, excluding interest.

Takeaway

Customers who receive products that differ from their orders should preserve invoices, payment records, photographs of the delivered items and written communications with the seller or platform.

If repeated requests for a refund or replacement fail, consumers can approach the appropriate consumer commission for relief.