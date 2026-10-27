A furniture firm has been directed to pay Rs 6.70 lakh to a couple after failing to deliver wooden doors and windows ordered for their under-construction home in Dehradun, The Indian Express reported. The Uttarakhand State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dismissed the firm’s appeal, upholding a district commission’s order that held it liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

According to The Indian Express, the couple had paid the firm to manufacture wooden doors and windows for their house but alleged that the company sold the wood procured for their order without completing the work. The dispute delayed their construction plans and forced them to seek relief through the consumer commission.

According to IE, the state commission, chaired by president Kumkum Rani and member BS Manral, passed the order on October 24, finding no grounds to interfere with the district commission’s decision.

“If the appellants (furniture firm) were honest in their intention, they ought to have purchased the fresh wood from the proceeds received from the alleged sale of the wood so purchased against the order placed by the complainants,” the commission observed. It said the firm’s own version, together with the documentary evidence, established deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

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Couple paid Rs 7.65 lakh for wooden doors and windows

According to The Indian Express, the couple planned to construct their residential house in Dehradun in 2021 and entrusted the furniture firm with manufacturing wooden doors and windows.

They alleged that they had specifically informed the firm that the finished products would have to be supplied soon when construction reached the stage of installing the doors and windows. The couple claimed to have paid Rs 7.65 lakh to the firm.

When the construction reached that stage, they asked the firm to deliver the products. However, the company allegedly made excuses and failed to supply them, disrupting the construction work.

The couple later visited the firm’s shop to collect the doors and windows, only to be told that the wood purchased for their order had been sold. According to their complaint, the firm said it believed that some mishap might have occurred involving the couple.

After a legal notice failed to resolve the dispute, the couple approached the Dehradun District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

On August 30, 2025, the district commission allowed their complaint and directed the firm to pay Rs 6.40 lakh, along with Rs 25,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. The total award came to Rs 6.70 lakh.

Furniture firm says couple stopped responding

Challenging the district commission’s order, the furniture firm argued that the couple had not responded to its calls and messages between December 2022 and February 2024. It claimed that it had sold the wood because it was beginning to deteriorate after being kept for an extended period.

The state commission rejected this explanation, noting that the district commission had found that the couple had responded to the firm’s WhatsApp messages. The evidence on record contradicted the company’s claim that the couple had remained unresponsive.

The bench also observed that even if the couple had stopped communicating, the firm could not simply assume that something unfortunate had happened to them and sell the wood without taking further steps.

It said the firm should have sent written communication to the couple or approached their residence before deciding to dispose of the material purchased for their order.

Commission finds no reason to overturn district order

The state commission also noted that the couple had alleged that the firm declined to execute a written contract, describing the transaction as a “small affair”. The firm, the commission observed, had failed to provide a plausible explanation for not entering into a written agreement.

Rejecting the company’s contention that the couple’s alleged lack of communication justified selling the wood, the commission held that the firm’s conduct supported the finding of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

It concluded that the district commission’s order was “completely justified” and dismissed the appeal, leaving the compensation and costs awarded to the couple intact.

Takeaway

Consumers should insist on written agreements specifying the materials, product dimensions, delivery timelines, payment terms and responsibilities of both parties. Payment receipts, WhatsApp messages, emails and legal notices can help establish the terms of an order if a supplier fails to complete the work.

Meanwhile, businesses cannot treat a customer’s alleged lack of communication as sufficient justification to dispose of materials purchased for a specific order without taking reasonable steps to contact them.