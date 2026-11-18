A Telangana consumer commission has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to pay Rs 85,000 to a 44-year-old woman after finding that the bank failed to establish that she had authorised a disputed UPI transaction of Rs 55,000 from her account, The Indian Express reported.

The bank had argued that the transaction was authenticated using the customer’s UPI PIN and mobile/SIM-binding mechanism, suggesting that she had either authorised it herself or negligently shared her banking credentials. The commission, however, said the use of a UPI PIN alone could not conclusively establish the account holder’s involvement in the transaction.

According to The Indian Express, the commission directed SBI to refund Rs 55,000 to the woman, pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for deficiency in banking service and another Rs 10,000 towards complaint costs.

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In its November 10 order, the bench comprising president Mamidi Christopher and members S Sandhya Rani and K Venkateshwarlu observed that the bank had to establish the factual basis for attributing the disputed transaction to the customer.

“The mere fact that a UPI PIN or authentication mechanism was used does not, by itself, conclusively establish that the account holder personally authorised the transaction or that she was negligent. The bank must establish the factual basis for attributing the transaction to the customer,” IE quoted the commission as saying.

Rs 55,000 debited without woman’s knowledge

According to The Indian Express, the woman alleged that Rs 55,000 was debited from her SBI account through a UPI transaction on November 3, 2022, without her knowledge, consent or authorisation.

She maintained that she had neither initiated the transaction nor shared her confidential banking credentials with anyone.

After noticing the disputed debit, she reported the suspected cyber fraud through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on November 6, 2022. The following day, she submitted a written complaint to the SBI branch concerned, which acknowledged receiving it on the same date.

However, she alleged that the bank did not restore the disputed amount despite being informed about the transaction. She subsequently approached the police, following which an FIR was registered on December 31, 2024.

Claiming that the bank had failed to protect her account and address her complaint in accordance with applicable banking instructions, she approached the consumer commission. She was represented by advocate N Purnachandar.

SBI says transaction was authenticated using UPI PIN

SBI, represented by advocate G Krishna Reddy, denied negligence and deficiency in service. The bank argued that the disputed transaction had been completed through the UPI facility after authentication using the UPI PIN and mobile/SIM-binding mechanism. It contended that the transaction could not have been processed without the required authentication.

SBI also argued that the customer was responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of her banking credentials and could be held responsible if she had shared them or authorised the transaction herself.

The bank further contended that the woman had failed to report the transaction within the prescribed period and denied any liability for a transaction allegedly facilitated by the customer’s own negligence.

Commission says woman reported fraud within three working days

The consumer commission examined the timeline of the woman’s complaints and found that she had reported the disputed transaction within the prescribed period of three working days.

It noted that she had reported the incident on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on November 6, 2022, and submitted a written complaint to SBI on November 7. Excluding Sunday, November 6, the commission treated November 7 as the third working day for the purpose of its calculation.

The bench also found that SBI had failed to establish that it had taken effective steps to investigate the complaint, pursue the matter with the beneficiary bank, block or recover the disputed amount, or communicate a proper resolution to the customer.

It said the bank’s failure to act despite receiving a timely complaint amounted to deficiency in banking service.

The commission also observed that there was insufficient evidence to establish that the woman had personally authorised the transaction or shared her confidential banking credentials.

SBI directed to pay Rs 85,000

Holding the bank liable for deficiency in service, the commission directed SBI to pay the woman Rs 55,000 as refund of the disputed UPI transaction, Rs 20,000 as compensation for deficiency in banking service and Rs 10,000 towards complaint costs.

Takeaway

Customers should retain complaint acknowledgements, transaction details and bank correspondence as evidence. The ruling also underscores that a bank cannot rely solely on the fact that a UPI PIN was used to establish that a customer authorised a disputed transaction. The bank must examine the circumstances and establish the basis for holding the account holder responsible.